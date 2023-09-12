Ten Disney Parks Details To Be Featured Onboard the Disney Treasure

Last week, Disney Cruise Line revealed a huge number of details regarding their latest ship, the Disney Treasure. Many elements of the ship will draw inspiration from beloved parts of Disney Parks, and today, the Disney Parks Blog shared a list of 10 secrets that Disney Parks fans will love.

A variety of flora and fauna sprouting around the Jungle Cruise Disneyland

You may notice the vintage-style luggage stacked neatly behind the bar at Skipper Society featured in the artist rendering of the venue (below). Each suitcase will be plastered with travel stickers that represent locations depicted inside the Jungle Cruise attraction – including the backside of water!

The green and red tones depicted on the walls of Skipper Society will be exact color matches to the Jungle Cruise attraction marquee at Magic Kingdom

While sipping cocktails or sampling tasty morsels at Skipper Society, future Disney Treasure guests will hear familiar music playing in the venue, including spiels from the Jungle Cruise attractions around the world. That means you’ll hear Skipper voices from across the globe and in various languages such as English, Dutch, French, Cantonese, and more.

Skipper Society will have a jungle boat name of its own! Imagineers will dub the vessel housing the bar “Ems Empress” after the Ems River where the Disney Treasure will make her first voyage to sea. An “Ems Empress” sign will hang proudly inside the venue when the Disney Treasure sets sail in December 2024.

Throughout the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea themed Periscope Pub, guests will discover various artifacts, drawings and books used by Captain Nemo and his brave crew during undersea explorations on the Nautilus.

themed Periscope Pub, guests will discover various artifacts, drawings and books used by Captain Nemo and his brave crew during undersea explorations on the Nautilus. Only eagle-eyed fans will spot the hidden numbers located behind the bar in Periscope Pub. Disney Imagineers will include numbers on the large submarine pressure gauge decorating the back bar of the venue. These numbers honor the geographical coordinates of Meyer Werft shipyard where the Disney Treasure was built, and the official hull numbers of each ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The Periscope Pub will offer a delicious menu of light bites, undersea-inspired drinks and craft brews, including three exclusive tap beers that will be uniquely themed to the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea film and celebrated theme park attraction.

Beloved by generations of Disney Parks goers, Figment is the adorable purple dragon who first debuted at the Journey Into Imagination attraction at EPCOT Walt Disney World

Imagineers will place a special sculpture at the base of the Tomorrow Tower Suite’s spiral staircase that honors the iconic EPCOT landmark, Spaceship Earth