Universal Orlando Hosting Passholder Merchandise Garage Sale September 23rd-25th

As part of Passholder Appreciation Days at Universal Orlando, Passholders will be able to partake in a special merchandise sale later this month.
What’s Happening:
- From September 23rd-25th, you can get deeply discounted deals on your favorite merch at Universal Orlando’s September Merchandise Garage Sale.
- This sale is only open to Passholders and UO Team Members, while supplies last.
- The entrance is located next to the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida from park open to 3:00 p.m.
- Passholder Appreciation Days continues through September 30th, featuring exclusive offers, special events, discounts, Passholder opportunities and more.
- See all of the benefits and perks that Passholders have in our previous post.
- Passholders will soon be able to get a second, free collectible art print, teased by the image below.
More Universal Orlando News:
- The Swizzle Lounge, located in the lobby of Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, has received a spooky overlay just in time for the beginning of the Halloween Horror Nights season.
- Check out our video highlights of all 10 haunted houses at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. Also, be sure to check out Mack’s “Ranked” article from the event.
- Take a deep dive into this year’s immersive new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.
