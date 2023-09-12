Universal Orlando Hosting Passholder Merchandise Garage Sale September 23rd-25th

As part of Passholder Appreciation Days at Universal Orlando, Passholders will be able to partake in a special merchandise sale later this month.

What’s Happening:

From September 23rd-25th, you can get deeply discounted deals on your favorite merch at Universal Orlando’s September Merchandise Garage Sale.

This sale is only open to Passholders and UO Team Members, while supplies last.

The entrance is located next to the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida from park open to 3:00 p.m.

Passholder Appreciation Days continues through September 30th, featuring exclusive offers, special events, discounts, Passholder opportunities and more.

See all of the benefits and perks that Passholders have in our previous post

Passholders will soon be able to get a second, free collectible art print, teased by the image below.

More Universal Orlando News: