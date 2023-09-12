Universal Orlando Hosting Passholder Merchandise Garage Sale September 23rd-25th

As part of Passholder Appreciation Days at Universal Orlando, Passholders will be able to partake in a special merchandise sale later this month.

  • From September 23rd-25th, you can get deeply discounted deals on your favorite merch at Universal Orlando’s September Merchandise Garage Sale.
  • This sale is only open to Passholders and UO Team Members, while supplies last.
  • The entrance is located next to the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida from park open to 3:00 p.m.
  • Passholder Appreciation Days continues through September 30th, featuring exclusive offers, special events, discounts, Passholder opportunities and more.
  • See all of the benefits and perks that Passholders have in our previous post.
  • Passholders will soon be able to get a second, free collectible art print, teased by the image below.

