New Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse “Dream Makers” Statue to be Unveiled October 15 at Hong Kong Disneyland

The new Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Dream Makers" statue is set to be unveiled on October 15th at Hong Kong Disneyland, as announced on the official Facebook page for the park’s Cast Members.

  • To celebrate 100 years of Disney and the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue, called “Dream Makers,” will be unveiled on October 15th.
  • As the Walt Disney Company continues to celebrate their 100 year anniversary, Walt Disney Imagineering has their eyes set on Hong Kong where they have been hard at work creating a new statue for the park.
  • “Dream Makers” celebrates the origin story of Disney Parks – that Walt was inspired to create a place where children and families can have fun together when sitting on a bench near the Griffith Park carousel in Los Angeles.
  • Similar to its predecessors, “Partners” and “Storytellers”, this statue will also feature Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. This time, they will be seated together on a bench near Hong Kong Disneyland’s carousel.

