Explore What the Haunted Mansion Has to Offer with Cakeworthy’s New Collection

We love how the temperature drops when the seasons change and we really love the bone chilling feeling we get when we visit the Haunted Mansion at Disney parks. It seems like Cakeworthy is also a fan of the attraction and are showing their love with a clothing collection…and some of it glows in the dark!

What’s Happening:

As Disney fans, apparating spirits are always welcome in our home, so you can imagine our excitement at learning that Cakeworthy

The fashion brand dreamed up a grim and darkly colored assortment of apparel that’s exactly what you’d expect for the Haunted Mansion.

But not everything is shrouded in darkness. No, in fact their signature flannel shirts and cozy sweater dress have delightful glow in the dark elements that will make your nighttime adventures all the more fun.

HAUNTED MANSION WALLPAPER SWEATER DRESS- Cakeworthy

Guests can choose from two flannel shirt designs: a dark green and purple top that reads “this chamber has no windows and no doors,” on the back; and a deep purple and black style with the quote, “beware of hitchhiking ghosts.”

HM CHAMBER FLANNEL II – Cakeworthy

HM HITCHHIKING GHOSTS FLANNEL II – Cakeworthy

The popular wallpaper pattern that’s dotted with eyes is featured here in several different styles including the glowing sweater dress, a skater dress, cardigan mesh top plush robe

HAUNTED MANSION WALLPAPER BUTTON-UP DRESS- Cakeworthy

If you’d rather veer away from all those eyes, the oversized Madame Leota tombstone t-shirt dress, or the purple pajama set are great options that still carry the Haunted Mansion theme.

MADAME LEOTA T-SHIRT DRESS- Cakeworthy

Haunted Mansion PJ Set – Cakeworthy

New Disney Haunted Mansion Halloween styles are available for pre-order on Cakeworthy.com

More Cakeworthy Halloween:

