Miriam Margolyes to Voice the Meep in “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

BAFTA-winning star of stage and screen, Miriam Margolyes, will be lending her voice to an iconic character in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

Award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes is joining Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary specials that will air this November.

Miriam is the voice behind the Meep, the iconic creature adapted from 1980 comic strip, The Star Beast, which is where the first of the three specials gets its name.

In a trailer released in May, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) pokes at the Meep who reacts in adorable fashion. But there's definitely more to this creature than meets the eye.

On joining Doctor Who , Miriam Margolyes said: “I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

About Doctor Who:

​​The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home Doctor Who .

. David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson

