Photos: “Fast and Furious” Coaster Construction at Universal Studios Hollywood

Construction is moving along for the announced Fast and Furious roller coaster being added to Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- Officially announced in July of last year, a new roller coaster is being added to Universal Studios Hollywood based on the Fast and Furious film franchise.
- Now over ten films deep, the franchise will receive its own high-speed attraction at the park, with initial construction having already begun.
- Not much is known about the upcoming attraction past the announcement, but a new roller coaster for the west coast Studios is always something to be excited about.
