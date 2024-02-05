Photos: “Fast and Furious” Coaster Construction at Universal Studios Hollywood

Construction is moving along for the announced Fast and Furious roller coaster being added to Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • Officially announced in July of last year, a new roller coaster is being added to Universal Studios Hollywood based on the Fast and Furious film franchise.
  • Now over ten films deep, the franchise will receive its own high-speed attraction at the park, with initial construction having already begun.

  • Not much is known about the upcoming attraction past the announcement, but a new roller coaster for the west coast Studios is always something to be excited about.

