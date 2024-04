Knott’s Berry Farm has announced an extension of its popular Boysenberry Fest.

What’s Happening:

Originally set to end this Friday, The Orange County Register reports

The 2024 Boysenberry Fest will now take place for two more weekends: May 3rd-5th and May 10th-12th.

All 34 food and beverage booths will remain offering the menu of 75 speciality food items, all featuring the delightful flavors of boysenberry.

