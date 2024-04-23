Knott’s Berry Farm Unveils Newest Camp Snoopy Merit Badge

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced today’s storytelling badge at the park’s main gate.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, the first Camp Snoopy merit badge is available for guests, while supplies last.
  • Guests can receive their storytelling badge at the main gate.
  • Every month, Knott’s Berry Farm will post a new limited-edition merit badge leading up to the reopening of Camp Snoopy.
  • Be sure to look at their social media accounts for updates on when new badges will be available.

