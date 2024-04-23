Knott’s Berry Farm Unveils Newest Camp Snoopy Merit Badge

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced today’s storytelling badge at the park’s main gate.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the first Camp Snoopy merit badge is available for guests, while supplies last.
- Guests can receive their storytelling badge at the main gate.
- Every month, Knott’s Berry Farm will post a new limited-edition merit badge leading up to the reopening of Camp Snoopy.
- Be sure to look at their social media accounts for updates on when new badges will be available.
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- Photos: Knott's Boysenberry Festival Returns for 2024 with Dozens of Themed Food Offerings, Much More Fun
- Grab-and-Go Cashless Store Opening at Knott’s Berry Farm This May
- Food Reviews: Knott’s Berry Farm’s Boysenberry Festival
- Knott's Berry Farm Introduces Single-Use Fast Lane Pass
- Photos / Video: Touring the Refurbished Knott’s Hotel