Knott’s Berry Farm Unveils Newest Camp Snoopy Merit Badge

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced today’s storytelling badge at the park’s main gate.

What’s Happening:

Today, the first Camp Snoopy merit badge is available for guests, while supplies last.

Guests can receive their storytelling badge at the main gate.

Every month, Knott’s Berry Farm will post a new limited-edition merit badge leading up to the reopening of Camp Snoopy.

Be sure to look at their social media accounts

More Knott’s Berry Farm News: