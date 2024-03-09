Grab-and-Go Cashless Store Opening at Knott’s Berry Farm This May

Knott’s Berry Farm is planning on introducing a new Coca-Cola grab-and-go contactless shop within the Buena Park theme park, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

The new M&T’s grab-and-go cashierless convenience store is set to open in late May at Knott’s Berry Farm.

It will be located by the Charleston Circle Fountain on an empty spot of land near the HangTime store.

M&T’s will sell Coca‐Cola bottled beverages, potato chips, ice cream, sundries and souvenirs.

Visitors will scan a credit card as they enter to open a sliding plexiglass entry gate. A camera will follow shoppers as they select items from shelves and coolers. When done, shoppers will leave through a sliding plexiglass exit gate and be charged for whatever they’ve taken from the store.

Shoppers won’t need to stop at a cashier after they’ve scanned into the store with their credit card – simply grab what you need and go.

The name M&T refers to two members of the Knotts family, Marion and Toni.

This testing of contactless and frictionless retail technology was touted at Knott’s parent company Cedar Fair’s recent investor presentation as a way to provide convenience to visitors and expand revenue opportunities.

