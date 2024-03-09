Grab-and-Go Cashless Store Opening at Knott’s Berry Farm This May

Knott’s Berry Farm is planning on introducing a new Coca-Cola grab-and-go contactless shop within the Buena Park theme park, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

  • The new M&T’s grab-and-go cashierless convenience store is set to open in late May at Knott’s Berry Farm.
  • It will be located by the Charleston Circle Fountain on an empty spot of land near the HangTime store.
  • M&T’s will sell Coca‐Cola bottled beverages, potato chips, ice cream, sundries and souvenirs.
  • Visitors will scan a credit card as they enter to open a sliding plexiglass entry gate. A camera will follow shoppers as they select items from shelves and coolers. When done, shoppers will leave through a sliding plexiglass exit gate and be charged for whatever they’ve taken from the store.
  • Shoppers won’t need to stop at a cashier after they’ve scanned into the store with their credit card – simply grab what you need and go.
  • The name M&T refers to two members of the Knotts family, Marion and Toni.
  • This testing of contactless and frictionless retail technology was touted at Knott’s parent company Cedar Fair’s recent investor presentation as a way to provide convenience to visitors and expand revenue opportunities.

