Photos / Video: Touring the Refurbished Knott’s Hotel

Knott’s Berry Farm recently debuted their revamped Knott’s Hotel, and we were invited out last night to check out all that’s changed at this impressive facility.

Guests begin their experience in the Knott’s Hotel in the lobby, which here is known as The Great Room. It was designed to give the feel of your home living room looking into the kitchen. Lots of boysenberry-inspired decor, as well as photos of Walter and Cordelia Knott can be found throughout The Great Room. There’s also quite a bit of china to be found, as when Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant first opened, Cordelia Knott used her own wedding china for diners.

VIDEO TOUR – Knott’s Hotel Common Areas and Rooms:

Head to the Berry Place (the hotel’s gift shop), offering a larger footprint than the previous store, for all your Knott’s park and hotel goodies.

Boysenberry scented lotions, shampoos, and other toiletries can be purchased here, in addition to some other boysenberry flavored items.

The Knott’s Hotel even has its own merchandise, branded with its snazzy new logo.

Thirty Acres Kitchen, the new full-service hotel restaurant, offers farm-inspired delights and classic American cuisine. Paying homage to the original 30 acres of the Knott's farm and Cordelia Knott's culinary finesse, the restaurant promises seasonal menu items to complement the park's themed areas, festivals and events as well as an expanded outdoor dining veranda. A spacious double-sided wrap-around bar seamlessly extends the down-home charm into the lobby. Here, guests can enjoy locally inspired craft cocktails and small plates, surrounded by the cozy and eclectic ambiance that defines the Knott's Hotel experience.

Just outside Thirty Acres Kitchen is a new coffee bar, The Pantry, featuring freshly brewed Starbucks coffee and grab-n-go items.

This delightful mural of tree leaves was put together using old menus from Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.

Imagery from the history of Knott’s can be found throughout the hallways of the hotel, such as this image from the classic Corkscrew coaster.

Lastly, let’s tour some of the remodeled rooms. Every guest room and suite has been renovated, boasting hand-crafted accents that exude upscale farmhouse chic.

Plenty of amenities are included with your Knott’s Hotel room, including a Keurig machine.

There’s even new Knott’s Hotel branded toiletries.

The Knott’s Hotel is now open at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California!