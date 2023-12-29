Calico Social Hall VIP Area Opening at Knott’s Berry Farm on Monday, January 1st

Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed an exciting new location just for their biggest fans, opening in just a couple of days!
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm revealed through their X account today the addition of the Calico Social Hall.
- This new VIP area located in the Ghost Town area of the park will be exclusively for Prestige Season Passholders.
- The Prestige Pass is the highest season pass level throughout the Cedar Fair chain of theme parks, allowing passholders into all Cedar Fair parks (not counting the recent merger with Six Flags).
- Specifically, you’ll find the Calico Social Hall within Gertie's Dress Shop, next to the Sheriff’s Office and across from the Blacksmith
- This will be the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy a refreshment, and shop for exclusive Knott's goodies!
- The Calico Social Hall will open in just a few days, on Monday, January 1st, 2024.
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- The countdown to the New Year is on at Knott’s Merry Farm with special fireworks, live entertainment, and special extended hours for the one-night event.
- To make room for exciting new additions to Camp Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the closure date for three kid-friendly attractions.
- Knott’s Berry Farm has shared their full lineup of seasonal events for 2024.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com