Rita’s Italian Ice Opens at SeaWorld Orlando

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando now have a new place to pick up a sweet treat, as Rita’s Italian Ice has opened a new location at the park.

What’s Happening:

Rita’s Italian Ice, which has locations nationwide, features delicious Italian ice, frozen custard and gelati.

Now, SeaWorld Orlando has become the latest location for Rita’s, opening up near the front of the park, underneath the lifthill of Manta.

The park announced the new addition through their Instagram page.

