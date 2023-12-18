Rita’s Italian Ice Opens at SeaWorld Orlando

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando now have a new place to pick up a sweet treat, as Rita’s Italian Ice has opened a new location at the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Rita’s Italian Ice, which has locations nationwide, features delicious Italian ice, frozen custard and gelati.
  • Now, SeaWorld Orlando has become the latest location for Rita’s, opening up near the front of the park, underneath the lifthill of Manta.
  • The park announced the new addition through their Instagram page.

