Rita’s Italian Ice Opens at SeaWorld Orlando

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando now have a new place to pick up a sweet treat, as Rita’s Italian Ice has opened a new location at the park.
What’s Happening:
- Rita’s Italian Ice, which has locations nationwide, features delicious Italian ice, frozen custard and gelati.
- Now, SeaWorld Orlando has become the latest location for Rita’s, opening up near the front of the park, underneath the lifthill of Manta.
- The park announced the new addition through their Instagram page.
More SeaWorld Parks News:
- SeaWorld Orlando revealed the vehicle for their new upcoming family coaster, Penguin Trek, at this year’s annual IAAPA convention.
- Testing has finally begun on the Sky Ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay following a multi-year closure.
- Find out what’s new and what’s next for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in 2024, including the brand-new Phoenix Rising roller coaster.
