Photos / Video: Seaworld Orlando Unveils Penguin Trek Vehicle at IAAPA

Seaworld Orlando revealed the vehicle for their new upcoming family coaster, Penguin Trek, at this year’s annual IAAPA convention.
Watch Penguin Trek Vehicle Unveiling:
The family coaster will be state-of–the art and will have guests journeying towards the penguin enclosure as the ride’s grand finale. This replaces the park’s Antarctica attraction, which closed permanently in March 2020.
Penguin Trek will open at Seaworld Orlando in 2024.
