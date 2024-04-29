SeaWorld San Diego Announces Details for Viva La Música

Viva La Música is returning to SeaWorld San Diego every weekend from May 3rd to May 19th.

What’s Happening:

Viva La Música

As part of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary, this year’s celebration is set to be bigger than ever.

The Bayside Ampitheater will house incredible concerts for guests: May 4: Mariachi Divas – Enjoy a spirited mix of melodies, ranging from American pop music to Mexican folk songs and traditional tunes—all sung by the all-female Mariachi Divas, a groundbreaking, two-time Grammy® Award-winning musical group celebrating their 25 th anniversary. May 5: Pablo Montero – Pablo Montero is a Grammy® nominated singer and renowned actor whose catalog of romantic Latin music is beloved throughout the world. May 11 & 12: Graciela Beltran – Tejano singer Graciela Beltran is widely known as one of regional Mexican music’s must influential female voice. Her releases have topped numerous Billboard Latin categories and the Top Latin Album charts. May 18 & 19: La Original Banda el Limón – For over two decades, the 16-member band La Original Banda El Limón has been entertaining audiences with a unique blend of traditional banda sounds and modern musical elements. Guests will experience the infectious rhythms, lively horn sections, and powerful vocals!

Also, a number of delicious dining locations will house some new delectable dishes that are infused with Latin culture for guests to enjoy: Fruteria offers tasty and refreshing ALL-NEW Latin-style snacks including Tostilocos, Vaso de Fruta and Chamango, all combining Mexican spices with fresh fruit or veggies. Plus, enjoy ALL-NEW Chicharrón and Sweet Chicharrón. Taqueria is serving freshly made-to-order tacos including chicken tinga tacos, carnitas tacos, and a vegetarian option of pulled jackfruit plant-based tacos. Plus, enjoy Esquites and the returning favorite churro cheesecake, complete with whipped cream and caramel. Nachos and Tortas is grilling the finest of meat choices with Carnitas or Carne Asada Nachos and Tortas de Carne Asada or Jamón. Cool down with the returning favorite Fresas Con Crema, a delicious blend of strawberries, vanilla and cream.

Add in Folklorico dancers, Flamenco guitarists, and various displays across the park, this celebration is one you can’t miss.

