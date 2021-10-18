Disney Genie+ Service To Include Special Augmented Reality Photo Lenses from Disney PhotoPass and Snap

by | Oct 18, 2021 3:04 PM Pacific Time

Guests who purchase the new Disney Genie+ Service that is set to launch in a few days at the Walt Disney World Resort will have access to new augmented reality photo lenses thanks to a collaboration between Disney PhotoPass and Snap.

What’s Happening:

  • Favorite Disney characters and Disney Parks icons will soon come to life in immersive new ways at Walt Disney World Resort, as Disney PhotoPass Service and Snap are continuing their collaboration with new augmented reality photo moments!
  • Using technology developed by Snap (AKA Snapchat), this new series of Disney PhotoPass Lenses will be available directly through the My Disney Experience App, included when guests purchase the Disney Genie+ Service, set to launch on October 19th, 2021.

  • With this new technology, guests can use the augmented reality lenses and showcase themselves turning into Disney Villains or cook with Remy from Ratatouille. The filter that is sure to be a fan-favorite is one that turns Cinderella Castle into the legendary birthday cake from the resort’s 25th anniversary.
  • The lenses can be used anytime while on Walt Disney World property, but some (like the aforementioned Remy lens) will only be available in specific locations of Walt Disney World.
  • Guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ Service can also access the lenses up to 45 days after their visit, which lets them use the filters for even more fun at home. One scene that will prove fun when back home is a Lady and the Tramp lens that will allow guests to open the My Disney Experience App and take pictures alongside their dog or cat and recreate the famous spaghetti scene.
  • These lenses join the many other ways to capture vacation memories alongside the  Disney PhotoPass photographers throughout Walt Disney World Resort, from family photos in front of park icons to Magic Shots, the Capture Your Moment photo sessions and more. The Disney PhotoPass Lenses featured are promised to be just the beginning, and have stated that they are creating more for the future.
  • The lenses are also a special way to capture memories during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, the incredible 18-month event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Though the lenses will be included in the My Disney Experience App after the purchase of the Disney Genie+ Service, Disney says that a “select sampling” of these new lenses will also be available complimentary through the Snapchat app, though they didn’t specify which ones.

