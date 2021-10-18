Disney Genie+ Service To Include Special Augmented Reality Photo Lenses from Disney PhotoPass and Snap

Guests who purchase the new Disney Genie+ Service that is set to launch in a few days at the Walt Disney World Resort will have access to new augmented reality photo lenses thanks to a collaboration between Disney PhotoPass and Snap.

What’s Happening:

Favorite Disney characters and Disney Parks icons will soon come to life in immersive new ways at Walt Disney World

Using technology developed by Snap (AKA Snapchat), this new series of Disney PhotoPass Lenses will be available directly through the My Disney Experience App, included when guests purchase the Disney Genie+ Service, set to launch on October 19th, 2021.

With this new technology, guests can use the augmented reality lenses and showcase themselves turning into Disney Villains or cook with Remy from Ratatouille. The filter that is sure to be a fan-favorite is one that turns Cinderella Castle into the legendary birthday cake from the resort’s 25th anniversary.

Guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ Service will also have access to a Lady and the Tramp lens that will allow guests to open the My Disney Experience App and take pictures alongside their dog or cat and recreate the famous spaghetti scene.

These lenses join the many other ways to capture vacation memories alongside the Disney PhotoPass photographers throughout Walt Disney World Resort, from family photos in front of park icons to Magic Shots, the Capture Your Moment sessions.

The lenses are also a special way to capture memories during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, the incredible 18-month event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

Though the lenses will be included in the My Disney Experience App after the purchase of the Disney Genie+ Service, Disney says that a “select sampling” of these new lenses will also be available complimentary through the Snapchat app, though they didn’t specify which ones.