Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcases Teases What's Ahead in New "The Keepsake Sea" Expansion
Don't mind me, just turning my XBOX on.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is expanding once again, and a new showcase gave players and fans a chance to see what's ahead for the popular game.
What's Happening:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley hosted their 2026 Showcase yesterday, revealing some new updates and fun that is coming to the popular video game.
- As part of the presentation, they showcased the upcoming free update coming to the game, but they also shared a preview of some of the new content that is coming in 2027.
- This also included a look at Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea, which arrives on November 18, 2026.
- In the new expansion, players will transform into magical Merfolk and discover strange echoes of the past. Players begin their journey at Dazzle Beach and discover a mysterious statue with a message from an old friend that is lost and stranded.
- The adventure will take players to three new island Biomes with unique environments where players will meet a number of new venturing Disney and Pixar characters.
- Players will encounter islands like Shipwreck Shores, Candy Cove, and the Kingdom of Oublie, and characters from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hercules, Peter Pan, and more along the way.
- The Keepsake Sea will also debut its own Enchanted Pirate Ship, where players can use the ship's crane to salvage items from the water, and have the ability to customize the ship's flag and sail. The ship will also come with its one dedicated Photo Mode experience, and the Captain's Cabin - where players can fully decorate and customize the space with access to crafting, cooking, and storage.
- While fans wait for the release of the new expansion, players will be able to get ready for The Keepsake Sea with a brand-new Star Path - now available in the game. Players can now unlock thematic rewards on the all new Seafaring Star Path that they'll be able to use in the expansion.
- The Star Path runs alongside the ongoing Haunting Elegance Star Path and will take you right up to the next free update.
- The next free update, 'Ohana Holidays, will feature Lilo from Lilo & Stitch on December 9. The update will also bring a new Star Path, and take on holiday celebrations in a fun quirky way.
- The showcase also shared a roadmap for free content into 2027.
The Game:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation and adventure video game that combines the cozy routine of games like Animal Crossing with the characters, settings, music, and storytelling of Disney and Pixar films.
- The game was first released in early access on September 6, 2022, before it officially launched on December 5, 2023.
- The game lets you create your own character, build a village alongside Disney favorites, complete quests, and gradually uncover the mystery behind a magical land's lost memories.
Expanding:
- For owners of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the base game, Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea will be available as an additional purchase with a bundle of 5,000 Moonstones, or as part of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea – Deluxe Edition, which includes 10,000 Moonstones an exclusive Gilded Shell Tops clothing items, a Merfolk Mansion House Style, AND two new Adventure Companions, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.
- Each of the quests arrive with a special quest that includes Ariel, and both unlock reward items by leveling them up, just like companions, and they'll be able to follow you both on land and underwater.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition owners will have access to the contents of The Keepsake Sea expansion on day one without the need for additional purchase.
- With any purchase of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea expansion, if you play the game between launch day November 18th and December 2nd, you will also earn an exclusive fin for your mermaids.
- For those new to Disney Dreamlight Valley, now is a good time to jump into the fun.
- The Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Keepsake Sea Edition, which grants access to the base game, the new expansion, and a bundle of Moonstones.
- The new Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition 2026, which includes access to the base game, the Wishblossom Ranch expansion, all the contents of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea – Deluxe Edition mentioned above, and a bundle of Moonstones.
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