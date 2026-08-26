Disney: The Exhibition - A Century of Magic Set to Make Its Grand Return to Asia Next Month

The exhibition was created for the 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company

Disney: The Exhibition - A Century of Magic is still making its way around the globe, and will soon be making a stop in Asia once again.

What's Happening:

Disney: The Exhibition - A Century of Magic is getting ready for the next stop on their world tour, stopping in Beijing.

Set to arrive in Beijing next month, the next stop on the tour marks the exhibition's return to Asia.

Since its debut under the banner "Disney 100: The Exhibition," the touring exhibit has been in Philadelphia, Munich, London, Chicago, Kansas City, Seoul, Paris, Madrid, and Queensland in Australia.

As of press time, tickets were only available for the Australia exhibition, but will likely be available soon at the official website.

No specific date was revealed for the opening of the Beijing stop has been revealed at this time.

Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company back in 2023, the exhibition immerses guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling guests since 1923, when Walt Disney set his company on a path that would revolutionize the entertainment industry.

For over 100 years, Disney has brought its iconic stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways, becoming part of the global culture and creating generations of memories for billions.

The exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout ten galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit.

The Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of objects, including many of Disney’s “Crown Jewels" - more than 250 rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.

Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland to Walt Disney World Resort and beyond.

The ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, with moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

Disney: The Exhibition is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions.

Take a look at the exhibition the last time it was in Asia, in Seoul, South Korea in our video below.