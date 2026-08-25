Legendary Composer Alan Menken Previews New Song for In-Development Stage Adaptation of "Tangled"
If you had a dream for this show...it seems like its on its way.
D23 Attendees (and now those who follow the official Disney social handles) were treated to a sneak peek of a new song for an in-development stage adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Tangled.
What's Happening:
- D23 (and a few other handles) have teamed up to bring us a special tease, revealing that a stage adaptation of Tangled is currently in the works.
- In the new tease, EGOT winner Alan Menken, the legendary composer who brought the music of the animated original to life takes to the piano and plays a bit of a demo from a new song from the in-development stage version.
- The new song was composed by Menken, with lyrics written by Glenn Slater for the new stage adaptation.
- The moment happened earlier this month at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, but is now hitting official social media channels for all to see. You can check it out in their post below.
- Tapping Menken and Slater to work on a stage adaptation of Tangled is a full circle moment, as they also provided the music and lyrics for the original Walt Disney Animation Studios film, which was originally released back in 2010.
- Menken had already built quite a portfolio with the studio as it was, having written music for several landmark and iconic films prior, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
- Though Menken had worked on Home on the Range and Enchanted, Menken's return to the studio was largely deemed his triumphant return after the films of the Disney Animation renaissance.
- Tangled, Disney's 50th animated feature, is loosely based on the Grimm fairy tale, Rapunzel. In it, we follow the adventures of Rapunzel, a lost princess and Flynn Rider, a thief who has stolen a priceless crown and finds himself in Rapunzel's tower - where is she has been kept captive by Mother Gothel for her magically powered hair - but doesn't quite realize it.
- You can watch Tangled streaming now on Disney+.
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