"The View" Guest List: Jamie Lee Curtis, LL Cool J, and More to Appear Week of October 26th

The show also welcomes John Grisham, Sen. Mark Kelly, Sophia Bush, and Ayesha Nurdjaja. Plus, a special celebration for Halloween of "Boo Are You Wearing?"

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of October 26-30:

Monday, October 26 John Grisham (The French Illusion)

Tuesday, October 27 Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) Ayesha Nurdjaja (Mediterranean All the Way)

Wednesday, October 28 Jamie Lee Curtis (Newlyweds)

Thursday, October 29 LL Cool J (NCIS: New York) Sophia Bush (And I Will Tell You Mine)

Friday, October 30 The View celebrates Halloween with Boo Are You Wearing? Performance from Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



