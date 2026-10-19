We're Screaming for These Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes from Disney Store
Ahhhh! Pixar’s Monsters Inc. is 25 years old! Boo would be an adult! Scary numbers aside, Disney Store is taking the time to reflect on the milestone with some specialty merchandise: Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes! The monstrous duo is hoping to bring some joy to your day as part of this fan-favorite line of carryalls, and we can’t wait to add these to our collection.
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What’s Happening:
- If you like Monsters Inc. and Disney’s popular big face tote line, you’re going to scream for the newest arrivals to the collection: Mike and Sulley.
- Our favorite scarer and his best pal (and full-time comedian) are stepping out of Monstroplis to lend their smiling faces to some oversized totes.
- Mike and Sulley are each featured on their own bag, with Mike’s being a bright green mini bag and Sulley’s a standard large tote in dark blue—to serve as the perfect backdrop for his teal fur.
- The bags are canvas with shaped piping on the exterior to create dimension and to help define the duo’s faces. Another feature is carrying straps for your shoulder, as well as smaller handles for handheld carrying.
- Finally, the finishing touch is the character signature on the back, so you always know who’s joining you on your adventure.
- Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $39.99 to $49.99.
Mike Wazowski Big Face Canvas Mini Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Sulley Big Face Canvas Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
More Monsters Inc. Styles
Sulley Mad Beauty Cosmetic Headband – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Sleep Mask | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Lip Balm Trio | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Cosmetic Bag | Disney Store
Mike Wazowski and Celia Mae Couple Mug Set – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Bath and Body Gift Set | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $22 Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!