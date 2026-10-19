We're Screaming for These Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes from Disney Store

Looking for a fun way to celebrate 25 years of "Monsters Inc."? These totes are what you've been waiting for!

Ahhhh! Pixar’s Monsters Inc. is 25 years old! Boo would be an adult! Scary numbers aside, Disney Store is taking the time to reflect on the milestone with some specialty merchandise: Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes! The monstrous duo is hoping to bring some joy to your day as part of this fan-favorite line of carryalls, and we can’t wait to add these to our collection.

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What’s Happening:

If you like Monsters Inc. and Disney’s popular big face tote line, you’re going to scream for the newest arrivals to the collection: Mike and Sulley.

Our favorite scarer and his best pal (and full-time comedian) are stepping out of Monstroplis to lend their smiling faces to some oversized totes.

Mike and Sulley are each featured on their own bag, with Mike’s being a bright green mini bag and Sulley’s a standard large tote in dark blue—to serve as the perfect backdrop for his teal fur.

The bags are canvas with shaped piping on the exterior to create dimension and to help define the duo’s faces. Another feature is carrying straps for your shoulder, as well as smaller handles for handheld carrying.

Finally, the finishing touch is the character signature on the back, so you always know who’s joining you on your adventure.

Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $39.99 to $49.99.

Mike Wazowski Big Face Canvas Mini Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Sulley Big Face Canvas Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

More Monsters Inc. Styles

Sulley Mad Beauty Cosmetic Headband – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Sleep Mask | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Lip Balm Trio | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Cosmetic Bag | Disney Store

Mike Wazowski and Celia Mae Couple Mug Set – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Bath and Body Gift Set | Disney Store

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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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