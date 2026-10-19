New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 18-24
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, October 19, 2026
NEW! Dumbo Vintage Collection
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Mug – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store
Dumbo 85th Anniversary Canvas Tote Bag | Disney Store
Dumbo Socks for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Monsters Inc. Collection
Big Face Totes
Mike Wazowski Big Face Canvas Mini Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Sulley Big Face Canvas Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
More Monsters Inc. Styles
Sulley Mad Beauty Cosmetic Headband – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Sleep Mask | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Lip Balm Trio | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Cosmetic Bag | Disney Store
Mike Wazowski and Celia Mae Couple Mug Set – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store
Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Bath and Body Gift Set | Disney Store
NEW! Christopher Radko Ornaments
Santa Claus with Mickey Mouse Icon Ice Cream Bar Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus Moon Dangler Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store
Stitch with Snowman Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Droplet Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store
NEW! Apparel
Fantasyland Styles
Fantasyland Castle Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Lounge Shorts for Women | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Lounge Pants for Women | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Wide Leg Sweatpants for Girls | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Zip Hoodie for Women | Disney Store
More Clothing Styles
Marie T-Shirt for Girls – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''Oh Bother'' T-Shirt for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Shorts for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Cropped Zip Hoodie for Girls | Disney Store
Perry the Platypus T-Shirt for Boys – Phineas and Ferb | Disney Store
Darth Vader Pullover Sweatshirt for Boys – Star Wars | Disney Store
Spider-Man Pullover Hoodie for Boys | Disney Store
Marvel Avengers T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Disneyland Flannel Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Flannel Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Disneyland Polo Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse Hooded Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women | Disney Store
Stormtroopers Holiday Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Howdy Holidays'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Bag Charms
Mickey Mouse Icon Baseball Bag Charm | Disney Store
Donald Duck Waffle Iron Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Cheerleader Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ear Headband Bag Charm – Black | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Pickleball Bag Charm | Disney Store
Stitch Waffle Iron Bag Charm – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Waffle Iron Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Basketball Bag Charm | Disney Store
Toy Story Alien Pom Pom Bag Charm – Toy Story | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband Bag Charm – Polka Dots | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband Bag Charm – Rose Gold | Disney Store
Olaf Pom Pom Bag Charm – Frozen | Disney Store
Tigger Pom Pom Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Tennis Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Waffle Iron Bag Charm | Disney Store
NEW! Once Upon a Bag
Mickey Mouse Icon Fair Isle Mini Tote Bag – Once Upon a Bag | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Fair Isle Micro Tote Bag Charm – Once Upon a Bag | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Fair Isle Bag Strap – Once Upon a Bag | Disney Store
NEW! Muppet Christmas Carol - Private Access
Coming at 8 a.m. PT!
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $22 Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!