New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 18-24

Disney Store unveils ornaments from Christopher Radko, big face totes, Fantasyland apparel, Disney Designer Collection dolls, and more.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, October 19, 2026

NEW! Dumbo Vintage Collection

Dumbo 85th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Dumbo 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Mug – Dumbo 85th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dumbo 85th Anniversary Canvas Tote Bag | Disney Store

Dumbo Socks for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Monsters Inc. Collection

Big Face Totes

Mike Wazowski Big Face Canvas Mini Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Sulley Big Face Canvas Tote – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

More Monsters Inc. Styles

Sulley Mad Beauty Cosmetic Headband – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Sleep Mask | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Lip Balm Trio | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Reversible Cosmetic Bag | Disney Store

Mike Wazowski and Celia Mae Couple Mug Set – Monsters, Inc. | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. Mad Beauty Bath and Body Gift Set | Disney Store

NEW! Christopher Radko Ornaments

Santa Claus with Mickey Mouse Icon Ice Cream Bar Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus Moon Dangler Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Stitch with Snowman Figural Glass Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Droplet Ornament by Christopher Radko | Disney Store

NEW! Apparel

Fantasyland Styles

Fantasyland Castle Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Lounge Shorts for Women | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Lounge Pants for Women | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Wide Leg Sweatpants for Girls | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Zip Hoodie for Women | Disney Store

More Clothing Styles

Marie T-Shirt for Girls – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Oh Bother'' T-Shirt for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Shorts for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cropped Zip Hoodie for Girls | Disney Store

Perry the Platypus T-Shirt for Boys – Phineas and Ferb | Disney Store

Darth Vader Pullover Sweatshirt for Boys – Star Wars | Disney Store

Spider-Man Pullover Hoodie for Boys | Disney Store

Marvel Avengers T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Disneyland Flannel Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Flannel Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disneyland Polo Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse Hooded Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women | Disney Store

Stormtroopers Holiday Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Howdy Holidays'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Bag Charms

Mickey Mouse Icon Baseball Bag Charm | Disney Store

Donald Duck Waffle Iron Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Cheerleader Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband Bag Charm – Black | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Pickleball Bag Charm | Disney Store

Stitch Waffle Iron Bag Charm – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Waffle Iron Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Basketball Bag Charm | Disney Store

Toy Story Alien Pom Pom Bag Charm – Toy Story | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband Bag Charm – Polka Dots | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband Bag Charm – Rose Gold | Disney Store

Olaf Pom Pom Bag Charm – Frozen | Disney Store

Tigger Pom Pom Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Tennis Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Waffle Iron Bag Charm | Disney Store

NEW! Once Upon a Bag

Mickey Mouse Icon Fair Isle Mini Tote Bag – Once Upon a Bag | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Fair Isle Micro Tote Bag Charm – Once Upon a Bag | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Fair Isle Bag Strap – Once Upon a Bag | Disney Store

NEW! Muppet Christmas Carol - Private Access

Coming at 8 a.m. PT!

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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