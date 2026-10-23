Photos: Holidays Near and Months Away Celebrated Across Merchandise Spotted at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The holidays have begun to arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort, with limited decor starting to appear throughout the parks, but also on the shelves of many of the stores. A trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios today afforded us a view of a few overlooked holiday trinkets - some of which aren't even limited to just Christmas but the holiday that is only a few days away! Take a look at some of our findings!

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Right off the bat we take a look at some fun holiday Duckalooz, one pair featuring Stitch & Angel represented in rubber duck form, complete with faux Christmas lights wrapped around the Stitch duck, and a festive bow adorns the Angel duck. More traditionally speaking, we see Duckalooz ducks representing Mickey and Minnie Mouse in some holiday attire, with Mickey featuring a fun Christmas sweater, and Minnie bundled up all snug in a scarf and sweater herself. Both are wearing fun Santa-esque caps with enough room for their trademark ears to pop out.

The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Duckalooz can also be found over at Disney Store, as you can see below. Both sets of two are priced at $9.99 in park and online.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Rubber Duck Set by Duckalooz | Disney Store

Not exactly a Christmas item, but still some holiday fun - a set of Halloween toys was also spotted on the shelves of Mickey's of Hollywood. There, we found this box set that seems a bit more appropriate at Disney California Adventure than it is here, as they feature the characters from Pixar's Cars in their Haul-O-Ween costumes that can be spotted in Cars Land during this time of year over at the west coast park.

It's still a fun surprise to see them here, with Lightning Mcqueen dressed as a superhero, Mater as a Vampier, DJ flashing a mohawk, and Red as a clown.

This set of four toy cars can be purchased for $34.99. The Sith-Mas tradition continues as go back to the Christmas holiday at the store, where Star Wars fans can get their hands on their own unique take on the popular Elf on the Shelf story with "Darth on a Hearth."

The box comes complete with needed backstory for the occasion on the interior flap, and of course, it comes with the Darth Vader figure - complete in Santa-esque hat and cape - that will adorn your shelf or hearth at home. Darth On A Hearth can be brought home for $29.99.

To visit the stores of Disney's Hollywood Studios for yourself, as well as the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your planning needs!