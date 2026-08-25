TV Recap: "Furious" Episode 7 — Alice Catches up to Catherine

Alice has been drugged, Marshall has been shot, and Catherine is on the run. That’s where Hulu’s Furious left viewers hanging last week, and Episode 7 resumes without missing a beat. Here’s what happens next.

Episode 7: “Some Days It Don’t Come Easy” — Written by…

Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) wakes in a hospital bed, having been treated for a Narcan overdose. Nora Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) tells her that Catherine Grace got away and that Ed is now running the case. Alice fills Nora in on how Marshall got shot, but says she said “No” when Catherine asked if she wanted her to shoot him. Nora wishes Alice had let Marshall die and pursued Catherine’s arrest instead. She thinks Jay Easton will die comfortably in his bed without prosecution as a result. They fight over this, with Alice accusing Nora of being an alcoholic. “You should go ahead and take your full medical leave,” Nora tells her.

Danny Kelly (Scoot McNairy) waits outside Alice’s room, holding the flash drive Aldan gave him. Marshall’s mom (Constance Shulman) recognizes him in the hallway, blaming Alice for her son getting shot. It angers Danny, who tells her that Marshall was stalking Alice outside a domestic violence shelter, drunk. He vows to put Marshall back in the hospital if he doesn’t stay away from Alice. Marshall’s mom tells Danny that when she took Alice in, she was a runaway teen who had just lost a baby.

At the bureau, Ed George (Danny McCarthy) reviews CCTV footage with Frank Choi (Rob Yang), Marty Fontenesca (Michael Kostroff), and Tim Baker (Frank Pando) that shows Marshall’s drunken assault of Alice outside the shelter. Tim doesn’t understand why Alice was there without backup, but Ed receives a note that requires him to step out.

Eduardo (Julian Silver) from the tech department tells Ed that Hal’s laptop was wiped and they’re working to extract the data. “We can say with certainty that there was a copy made of some files last night.”

When Ed gets back in the meeting, Marty talks about how Catherine Grace should be considered mentally ill and shot on sight. Frank starts to protest, but Ed agrees with that plan. In fact, Ed doesn’t think the FBI should even be involved in this case, preferring that the NYPD handle it all.

Catherine Grace (Lola Petticrew) has changed her appearance, donning a new disguise with a different wig and clothes stolen from a laundromat.

Danny escorts Alice home, and her medication says she shouldn’t be alone for the first 12 hours, so he agrees to stay the night. He offers to sleep on the couch, but she wants him to sleep in bed next to her. He puts the flash drive on the nightstand.

In the Eastons’ palatial estate, Emma (Hope Davis) has dismissed the staff and warns her father, Jay (Peter McRobbie), that this is the last time. She leads him into an office with a portrait that serves as a secret door. Opening it, we see a teenage girl named Lacey (Sophie Tananbaum) waiting. Emma tells her a car will be ready to take her back when they’re done. She knowingly leaves her father alone with the trafficked girl.

While Jay has his playdate with Lacey, Emma goes to the greenhouse and puts on music as she tills the soil in pots with her bare hands. The greenhouse is lush and full, implying she has spent many such moments there.

Frank goes to Nora and shares the news that the case has been moved to the NYPD. He’s frustrated and confused that Nora doesn’t seem to care. She dodges his questions, asking Frank to take her mandatory wellness survey up to Ed. But when Frank persists, Nora tells him Ed wants Catherine dead. She doesn’t explain why.

“I wanna go to the shore with you,” Alice tells Danny that morning, saying she loves him and worries that the parts of her that are bad will hurt him. But Danny isn’t ready for this conversation. He tells her about the flash drive from Aldan. “Al, you’re on it,” he tells her about the video file, explaining it’s her as a teenager and the man she’s with isn’t Jay Easton, so he’s not sure why he had it. He doesn’t want to turn it in, thinking they can find other ways to take down Jay Easton. Alice tells him to just turn it in, but Danny refuses to let anyone see it, saying he loves her. Alice says she’s tired and asks Danny to leave. He vows to get Jay Easton.

Alice’s sister Amy (Elise Kibler) pays her a visit, and Alice is annoyed that she brought pears. Amy remembers their mother feeding her pears when she was sick, but Alice reminds her that they had different relationships with their mother. When Amy pushes further, Alice snaps, sharing that her dad kicked her out of the house at 14 and her mom didn’t want anything to do with her after that. She tells Amy she doesn’t want to be her sister and asks her to leave, taking the pears with her.

“You did so well,” Emma tells Lacey as she puts her in the towncar. Lacey’s right wrist looks bruised, and she looks upset. Lacey asks Emma who she is, but Emma ignores the girl’s question, sending the driver away.

Alice visits Nora at a karaoke bar and tells her about Isabel’s daughter, Elena, who is under Big Man’s thumb. If they can help Elena, Catherine will cooperate with them. Alice found Elena on social media and geotagged her account to a motel in the Bronx.

Cut to Alice and Nora waiting outside the motel. Nora shares that Isabel is in an unmarked grave on Hart Island, where all the Jane Does are laid to rest. Nora shares that she’s participated in several raids at this motel. It makes her nervous, but she psyches herself up by pretending to be a winged fury with a whip. “That’s why I drink,” she explains. “I don’t want to lose my wings.”

A black SUV pulls up, and several girls get out. Alice recognizes Elena (Chloe Carrillo), who is wearing Mira’s backpack. Alice and Nora get out of the car, announce themselves as FBI agents, and ask Elena to come with them. Big Man (Jeremy Sample) runs, and Nora chases him into a stairwell, cuffing him.

Alice follows Elena and the girls into their room and informs Elena that Isabel was her mother, not her sister. She asks Elena how she contacts Catherine, and Elena shows her a burner phone in the backpack. Alice grabs it and calls Catherine, hearing a phone ringing in the bathroom. Breaking down the door, Alice finds Catherine and pins her against the wall.

Catherine asks if any evidence was found on Hal’s laptop. Alice tells her it was scrubbed, and then realizes what this means: “You can’t remember everything,” Alice says out loud. Catherine tells Alice about the flash drive, but Alice lies, saying it doesn’t exist, that nobody cares about Isabel, that Catherine will go to jail, and that Jay Easton will die comfortably. She sees the pained look in Catherine’s eyes, asking where she would go if she let her go. Catherine doesn’t respond, but Alice suggests that she would go to Jay Easton’s mansion in Connecticut. She tells her about the black car downstairs that’s unlocked. Alice backs away from Catherine. “Don’t move,” she yells as Catherine smiles, realizing Alice is letting her go. “Freeze,” Alice yells again.

Alice finds Nora outside, with both Big Man and Elena handcuffed. Alice tells Nora that what she just saw wasn’t her letting Catherine Grace get away, but her escaping, taking off to Jay Easton’s house, which they now have authority to search in their pursuit of a suspect. “I got my wings,” she tells Nora.

Danny and Frank meet with the Medical Examiner (Eddie Cooper), who worked on Isabel’s case. There was some blood and skin tissue found under Isabel’s fingernails. He also did the examination of Caleb Easton. Danny and Frank ask him to compare the samples. Then Nora calls Danny, asking him to pick her up at the River Road Motor Inn in the Bronx

Danny gets in his car, but Ed follows him into the backseat. Ed saw Danny take something from Aldan’s wheelchair on surveillance footage, and asks Danny to hand it over. Danny feigns ignorance, but Ed promises him a reward for compliance and to ruin him for disobeying. Danny tells Ed there’s nothing he can take away from him. “Your son's name is William?” Ed asks. Danny gets out of the car, grabs Ed, pulls him out, and starts beating him up on the pavement. As Danny gets back in his car and drives away, Ed calls his secretary to ask to speak with Danny’s boss, but Shirley (Darlene Violette) tells him she has some bad news.

Ed calls Jay Easton to warn him that Catherine is on her way to the house. “If they arrest her at your house, they can search your house,” Ed warns. Emma says this shouldn’t be a problem because they got rid of everything last week. “You gave me everything, right?” she asks her father, who hesitates before confessing that he keeps a few things. “I need them,” he insists. Emma rushes to the safe and finds that the usual code doesn’t work. He reluctantly gives her the new one, Emma’s birthday, and inside she finds several hard drives plus VHS tapes. She’s furious with her father, but he doesn’t care what she thinks, bragging that he’s untouchable. She tells him she’s not, and he taunts her about the fact that she gets all of his money when he dies. She pushes him back, then leaves to get her tools.

As Danny drives, he gets a call from the medical examiner. He didn’t have Marty's permission to match the samples, but he did it anyway. The skin and blood under Isabel’s fingernails wasn’t a match for Caleb, but it was close, likely a close relative… like a sibling…

Catherine arrives outside of the Easton estate. She’s trembling and seems frightened. She opens up her metal case and notes that there isn’t much Narcan left. She pulls out an old note from Isabel for reassurance that reads, “Have a beautiful night, Love u.” Catherine holds it to her chest before she gets out of her car, heading toward the door.

To be continued in the season finale, “Hart Island,” premiering Monday, August 30th, at 8:00 pm PT on Hulu.

Alice and Catherine converge.