Photos: Emerald City Comes to Life at Special Oztacular Spectacular Event at Universal Orlando

How many times can you listen to that Emerald City song? Find out at the special event!

Universal Orlando Resort played host to a rather unique special event earlier today. For one day only, Saturday, October 24, guests visiting Universal CityWalk were transported to Oz as seen in the smash-hit Wicked franchise. Celebrating the 2024 film, Wicked, and its 2025 sequel, Wicked: For Good, this special one-day activation was full of fun and games themed to the movie, and even included a yellow brick road bringing guests from the main thoroughfare of Universal CityWalk into the plaza and stage near the Universal Legacy Store.

The screens that above the plaza that once played teasers for the new Universal Epic Universe and more recently, hosted World Cup events, are showing behind-the-scenes footage from the Wicked films.

The event also gave chance to see some of the costumes from the production, including Elphaba's Emerald City Look, The Wizard, and Glinda's Bubble Dress.

The whole plaza was filled fans of the films (and its original source material, the acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name) who were there to see the sights and partake in some activities like sing-alongs and trivia. A DJ was also on-scene spinning tracks from the films and assorted related music.

Three stunning stained glass backdrops were also installed, and were popular amongst the fans who used them as elaborate photo backdrops.

New merchandise was also previewed, enclosed in cases, featuring new dolls from Mattel, and a new book celebrating the films.

Nearby - and close to an extend queue for a special meet & greet that was hours in length - an elaborate LEGO build took shape featuring characters, settings, and the aesthetic of the hit films.

The Universal Legacy Store did double duty as part of the day's events, playing host to the special Meet & Greet with Glinda and Elphaba, while also showcasing some of the newest Wicked merchandise. It should also be noted that this merchandise is also available in the Wicked store inside Universal Studios Florida.

Inside, fans were able to meet Elphaba and Glinda with a special Oztacular Spectacular backdrop.

Wicked merchandise anchored the doorway to the store.

There is no indication if this special event will return again in the future, but in the meantime you can celebrate all things Wicked at the special Wicked experience store inside Universal Studios Florida. To visit Universal Orlando for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!