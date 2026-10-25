Photos: Explore the New Exclusive Universal Orlando Annual Passholder and Team Member Discount Store

A bonus to the discount, we also just liked entering the building through a familiar set of doors.

While it has been open for several weeks, we finally got the chance to visit the new, larger, exclusive discount store for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders and Team Members located at Universal Studios Florida.

Longtime fans of the park may get a bit of a blast of nostalgia as you queue up just outside the former entrance to both Earthquake and Disaster!, and even enter the store in the same way through a pair of double doors.

Of course, the store was the former exit gift shop to Fast & Furious: Supercharged, the attraction that closed back in August of this year. Previously, it was home to many items themed to The Fast & The Furious franchise. Now, it houses a wide collection of items that are marked 70% off for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders and Team Members.

The very nature of the store allows for an ever-changing inventory that could be different literally day-to-day. During our particular visit, the collection of clearance items ranged from a large swath of Epic Universe merchandise, UNIVRS collection items, and even some Fast and Furious: Supercharged gear. This variety of items could be different within the next few days, so if you're a passholder, this is definitely a place to check out on each visit.

This is a much larger expansion of a previous and similar store that was previously housed at the Hollywood Brown Derby inside Universal Studios Florida near The Bourne Stuntacular. Now, it has moved across the park to this larger location. Similar to that location though, to maintain a comfortable shopping experience for the passholders and team members, there is a capacity cap - hence the outside queue.

To visit Universal Orlando for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!