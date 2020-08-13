Disney and BoxLunch Team Up for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Summer Collection

Halloween, Christmas, and now Summertime? That’s right, The Nightmare Before Christmas has found another season to celebrate! Disney has teamed up with BoxLunch to bring fans a fun collection of merchandise and accessories for everyone in the family, yes, even baby.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Collection
Tops and Tees
Toddler and Baby
- Our Universe Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Toddler Coach's Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Our Universe Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Lock, Shock, and Barrel Pocket Toddler T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Our Universe Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Toddler Woven Button-Up – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Our Universe Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Summer Infant One-Piece – BoxLunch Exclusive
Slip-on Sandals
Accessories
Coming Soon
Later in the month, fans can shop these great looks that are part of The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Collection.
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Jack Coach Jacket
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Pineapple Jack Sleep Pant
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Jack Pineapple Tote
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Jack Card Holder
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Jack Surf Pin
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Summer Aloha Scary Teddy Keychain
- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Enamel Pin
- Neon Jack and Sally Figures Featured in Super 7's Spectacular Stay-at-home-ic-con Special