Scentsy Releasing New Disney Villains and Nightmare Before Christmas Products October 1st

by | Jul 25, 2020 4:22 PM Pacific Time

Scentsy is cooking up some delightfully wicked fun this fall with some new Disney releases coming your way on October 1st. The Disney Villains make their Scentsy debut in the most frightful way possible and your favorite friends from Halloween Town are back with some new and returning items.

Disney Villains Scentsy Warmer

1 of 4

The Disney Villains Scentsy Warmer looks like a cauldron and features three characters around the base: The Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Ursula. Turn on the green light to reveal etched accents in the glass including the Magic Mirror’s face and Ariel swimming in Ursula’s crystal ball. The green glass wax trey features the poison apple on the bottom.

Disney Villains Scentsy Bar 3-Pack

1 of 4

To go along with the warmer, three Disney Villains Scentsy Bars will be released in a three-pack.

  • “Evil Queen: Just One Bite” features poisoned apple, forest woods, cinnamon, and black molasses.
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has notes of gardenia, musk, blood orange, and satsuma plum.
  • “Ursula: Poor Unfortunate Souls” includes wild blackberry, scarlet raspberry, goji berry and vanilla silk.

Jack and Sally Scentsy Buddies

Jack Skellington and Sally are joining the Scentsy Buddy line with two plush characters. Jack comes with the returning “Jack’s Obsession” fragrance and Sally includes the brand-new “Halloween Town” scent (more details below).

Jack Skellington Scentsy Warmer and New Mini-Warmer

The Jack Skellington Scentsy Warmer debuted last year and sold out instantly, featuring a wrought-iron gate and spooky green glowing wax trey. New this year is a mini plug-in warmer that features Jack and Zero with the same wrought-iron motif.

“Halloween Town” and “Jack’s Obsession” Scentsy Bars

1 of 2

“Jack’s Obsession” is back with new variant artwork that remains a mystery until you receive your shipment. New this year is a scent called “Halloween Town” which includes cranberry, apple and spiced cedarwood. This scent will also come in four different artwork packs.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.

 
 
