The Electric Mayhem and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” SDCC Exclusives Available Now for Pre-Order

Diamond Select Toys have introduced two new 2020 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive sets featuring The Muppets and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Both collectibles are available now for pre-order through Entertainment Earth and will arrive this summer.

Usually about this time of the year, fans would be making big plans for the annual San Diego Comic-Con. The 2020 event may have been cancelled, but Diamond Select Toys is still sharing their exciting exclusive merchandise designed for the convention.

The company has previewed two new sets that Disney fans will love! Their 2020 collection includes: The Muppets Electric Mayhem The Nightmare Before Christmas

Both sets are currently on pre-order and retail for $119.99 on Entertainment Earth.

Electric Mayhem

Muppets Electric Mayhem Deluxe Action Figure Box Set – San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Previews Exclusive – Entertainment Earth

“We’re getting the band back together! The Electric Mayhem reunites on stage (in action figure form) as an all-new, super-detailed box set!”

The collection is sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios and features: Dr. Teeth Zoot Animal Floyd Pepper Janice

Limited to 3,000 pieces.

The five-piece collectible set is available for $119.99.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Nightmare Before Christmas Lighted Action Figure Box Set – San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Previews Exclusive – Entertainment Earth

The final showdown of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has been captured in action-figure form.

The packaging features a working black light, so fans can turn it on and watch the characters glow!

Figures designed by Eamon O’Donoghue and sculpted by Cortes Studios: Jack Skellington Oogie Zero Santa

Limited to 3,000 pieces.

The four-piece collectible set is available for $119.99.

