Tron San Diego Comic-Con 2020 VHS Edition Action Figure Available for Pre-Order

With Tron coming to Walt Disney World in the form of the coming TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction, fans may want to renew their love for the classic film. Now, they can do that with this new San Diego Comic-Con exclusive action figure.
- This new Tron San Diego Comic-Con 2020 VHS Edition Action Figure is currently available for pre-order on Diamond Select Toys.
- The site provides the following description of the new figure:
- Everyone loves Tron, but real fans love it on VHS! That’s why this exclusive variant figure is sporting colors based on the old VHS packaging, and comes packaged in a real VHS-style box! The 7-inch figure includes multiple identity discs with energy effects, and will react to a black light. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios.
- The figure is limited to just 3,000 pieces and it will also be available at your local comic shop and other online retailers.
- You can pre-order the new San Diego Comic-Con 2020 VHS Edition Action Figure here.