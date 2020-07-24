Neon Jack and Sally Figures Featured in Super 7’s Spectacular Stay-at-home-ic-con Special

California-based Super 7 is hosting their Spectacular Stay-at-home-ic-con Special with new exclusives released every day. Today’s emphasis is on monsters and that includes neon versions of Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas! Plus, during the Stay-at-home-ic-con, Super 7 is offering a Super Special Giveaway! Enjoy a free gift with every Stay-at-home-ic-con Special purchase today. New gift everyday.

Neon Jack Skellington and Zero Figure

“Jack Skellington trades in his traditional black and white for a shocking Neon and Glow-in-the-dark look. Turn out the lights to see Jack and Zero glow! This limited edition 3.75” ReAction figure comes packaged on a die-cut tombstone cardback.”

Neon Sally Figure

“Sally, bolder than you’ve ever seen her before! This 3.75” limited edition glow-in-the-dark ReAction figure comes complete with her picnic basket, packaged on a die-cut tombstone cardback, and is sure to brighten up any room with or without the lights on!”