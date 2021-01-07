Swatch Debuts Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection of Timepieces

As part of an ongoing collaboration throughout 2021, Disney and Keith Haring studio are presenting new Mickey Mouse collections featuring Haring’s interpretations of the Disney icon. We’ve already had the pleasure of seeing collections from UNIQLO, Stance, Coach and now Swatch has joined in by releasing three designs for their signature watches.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Swatch Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring

Thanks to the Disney and Keith Haring Studio collaboration, Swatch is bringing some Disney whimsy to their renowned timepieces. The collection is currently available to browse online, however, at this time there is no option to purchase the watches. Fans will also be able to find the collection in select Swatch stores nationwide.

Mouse Marinière

“Inspired by the colours of Mickey’s iconic shorts, Mouse Marinière turns telling time into a pure moment of timeless joy. Adding movement and depth to the design, Haring’s illustration of Disney’s most famous character sits printed on the glass and creates a double-layered illusion with the white and red-striped dial on the back.”

Eclectic Mickey

“Good luck checking the time without fleeing into the mesmerizing world of Keith Haring. The iconic black and white curved lines recreate Mickey Mouse in all his glory on Eclectic Mickey. Together with primary colors, this design is a true tribute to Haring’s playful and expressive art.”

Mickey Blanc Sur Noir

“Illustrated by Haring, Disney’s icon happily takes center stage on the dial of Mickey Blanc Sur Noir. The pop-yellow hands let you see Mickey Mouse through time and, together with the flashy loop, add the fun to the minimalist monochrome design.”

More Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collections: