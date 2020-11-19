Stance Holiday Gift Guide Features Socks (and Masks) for Mickey Mouse and Star Wars Fans

Sock shopping may sound boring, but Stance has taken the tedious task and turned it into a fun experience. Since launching in 2009, the company has found a way to make the everyday clothing item comfortable, playful and trendy. With the season of giving now upon us, Stance has put together a holiday gift guide full of speciality and Christmas socks that are perfect for everyone on your shopping list.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Stance Holiday Gift Guide

Mickey Mouse by Keith Haring

Celebrate the artistic talents of Keith Haring and his playful take on Mickey Mouse. Available in kids and adult styles, and an adult box set.

1 of 2

1 of 3

Mickey Mouse by Keith Haring Shirts

Not feeling the socks, check out these classic go-with-anything t-shirts featuring Keith’s version of the main mouse.

1 of 2

Star Wars

Young padawans and future dark lords will appreciate these Star Wars socks celebrating the Skywalker saga, and Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

1 of 2

Don’t worry adults, Stance has you covered too with Mando themed styles to keep your tootsies warm.

1 of 2

Masks

We may not love wearing masks, but when we have to don one, it might as well feature our favorite fandom! Whether you support the Rebellion or Empire, cover your face with these subtle mask designs that are inspired by Star Wars sayings and characters. This is the way.

1 of 4

Not feeling the Mickey and Star Wars vibe? Check out Stance’s spring collection which celebrated Pixar and the 25th anniversary of Toy Story!