Oh Boy! The Coach Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection Celebrates Two Cultural Icons

Earlier this year, Disney announced a retail collaboration with Keith Haring Studio to bring his Mickey Mouse designs and artwork to multiple retailers. We’ve already had the pleasure of seeing collections from UNIQLO and Stance and now Coach has debuted their series of stylish bags, accessories, and coats.
Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Collection
This new collection features more than 40 items with Haring’s unique interpretation of the Disney icon, displayed across Coach’s signature styles. From playful totes to trendy coats, fans of Disney will enjoy expressing their love of Mickey Mouse while showing off their fashion forward wardrobes.
Bold Statement Bags
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Kisslock Bag – $595
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Highline Tote – $295
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Kisslock Bag – $595
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Kisslock Bag – $595
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Tote 42 – $195
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Academy Backpack 15 – $295
Compact Fashion
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Rivington Belt Bag – $295
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Madison Shoulder Bag – $495
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Badge Camera Crossbody – $325
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Academy Pouch – $295
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Coin Case – $65
Outerwear
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Shearling Jacket – $2,200
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Moto Jacket – $1,450
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Woven Puffer – $795
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Hoodie – $295
Miscellaneous Mouse Gear
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Slide – $595
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Collectible Bag Charm – $165
COACH: Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Silk Bandana – $95
Fans can enjoy even more from Coach and Keith Haring in the Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Exploratorium. Here you’ll uncover an entire interactive city-inspired studio “exhibit” that transforms with the click of a mouse and gives audiences a fun way to explore the Coach collection!