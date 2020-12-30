Oh Boy! The Coach Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection Celebrates Two Cultural Icons

Earlier this year, Disney announced a retail collaboration with Keith Haring Studio to bring his Mickey Mouse designs and artwork to multiple retailers. We’ve already had the pleasure of seeing collections from UNIQLO and Stance and now Coach has debuted their series of stylish bags, accessories, and coats.

Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Collection

This new collection features more than 40 items with Haring’s unique interpretation of the Disney icon, displayed across Coach’s signature styles. From playful totes to trendy coats, fans of Disney will enjoy expressing their love of Mickey Mouse while showing off their fashion forward wardrobes.

Bold Statement Bags

Compact Fashion

Outerwear

Miscellaneous Mouse Gear

Fans can enjoy even more from Coach and Keith Haring in the Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Exploratorium. Here you’ll uncover an entire interactive city-inspired studio “exhibit” that transforms with the click of a mouse and gives audiences a fun way to explore the Coach collection!