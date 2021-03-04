Disney x Jerrod Maruyama Collection Brings the Disney Parks Right to Your Home

Artist Jerrod Maruyama has been bringing joy to Disney fans with his cute and cheerful designs of beloved Disney characters, Park icons, and even must-have snacks. Now his unique style has made its way to a new collection of home goods available at Downtown Disney, Disney Springs, and on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Clear some space in your kitchen for a collection of adorable Disney home goods featuring designs by artist Jerrod Maruyama. Inspired by kawaii-style artwork, Jerrod has put his own twist on traditional Disney icons and snacks for this new series.

Disney x Jerrod Maruyama

Around the House

Every room in your home can remind you of your happy place with these fun accessories. Whether relaxing with an Ear Hat Pillow and fleece blanket, or in need of a Disney-themed succulent for the office, these items will add that magic spark you’ve been missing.

In the Kitchen

From preparation to presentation, every step of your kitchen routine can include some Disney fun. This collection of bowls, serving platters and plates feature dozens of Disney Parks themes that instantly transport you to the Happiest (or Most Magical) Place on Earth.

On the Go

Taking off or staying home? Whatever you’re doing, stay hydrated! Keep the refreshments handy with fun and fashionable drinkware that celebrates the best of Disney.

Disney Parks Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Toppers Set by Jerrod Maruyama

Comes with four molded silicone toppers: Mouseketeer Ear Hat Orange Bird Dumbo Mickey Mouse Cupcake



More Disney Parks Fun: