“Recess,” Disney Parks Icons MagicBand 2 Designs Spotted at Walt Disney World

Part of the fun of Walt Disney World’s MagicBands is discovering the newest designs available to guests and collectors. This week during a visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth our team spotted two looks they hadn’t seen before and had to share their findings. Let’s see what they got!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

How’s this for a unique MagicBand design: Recess: School's Out. That’s right, Disney is giving Millennials a new piece of nostalgic memorabilia featuring T.J. and the rest of the Third Street School crew.

The MagicBand is navy blue and features T.J., Spinelli, Mikey and the Recess movie logo on side…

and Gus, Vince, and Gretchen hanging out the other! What’s even more fun is the movie will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month, and you can stream it on demand on Disney+!

Disney fans who would rather have a parks themed MagicBand are in luck. The resort has also released an adorable design highlighting the artistic stylings of Jerrod Maruyama.

The light blue band features dozens of park icons and attractions including Cinderella Castle, the Yeti, a “kitchen sink” sundae, Dumbo, chocolate covered apples, Pirates of the Caribbean, an Ear hat and even an E-Ticket book. And that’s just on one end!

The other side has Figment, Orange Bird, Mr. Toad, Scuttle riding Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, EPCOT, the Earful Tower at Hollywood Studios, Beignets, Turkey Legs, and so much more!

Both MagicBands are available at Walt Disney World and retail for $29.99.

MagicBand Madness!

Can’t make it to the parks? While shopDisney