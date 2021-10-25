Spooky Streaming: What to Watch on Hulu This Halloween

by | Oct 25, 2021 3:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Halloween is approaching and for a lot of people that means a spooky night on the coach watching whatever festive movies and shows they like. But what exactly should you be planning to watch this Halloween? Hulu has a wide variety of movies, shows, specials, shorts and more for your viewing pleasure. There is sure to be something with just the right amount of spooky for everyone. Here is a look at some of my recommendations for what you can watch on Hulu this Halloween.

Bite Size Halloween

The second season of Bite Size Halloween is now streaming on Hulu. This series of shorts spans all kinds of spookiness from dark comedy to campy slashers to the truly bizarre sci-fi weirdness. There is something for everyone here. Check out our review of some of these shorts. And of course, you can always revisit the first season of shorts as well. And if this seems a bit too scary, Bite Size Halloween Jr. offers all kinds of spooky fun for a younger audience as well.

Castle Rock

Enter the nightmarish world of Stephen King in this ghoulish series. With two seasons streaming on Hulu, this is a binge-worthy show that will not only provide tons of fun frights, but also expand on the worlds of some of your favorite classic horror stories, like Misery, It and The Shining. Check out our review fo the second season here.

Into the Dark

Talk about something for everyone. This anthology series of films from Blumhouse released episodes monthly, with each one focusing on a holiday or occasion within that month. Want a classic Halloween story? You’ve got The Body or Uncanny Annie. Want something a little more romantic? Go with Valentine’s Day episodes like Down or My Valentine. Or you can go with my personal favorite and skip right to Christmas while still keeping some of that creepy vibe by watching Pooka!

Helstrom

It’s not exactly the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Hulu even has a little taste of Marvel for Halloween. Helstrom follows the Son of Satan, a classic comic character, as he deals with his demonically possessed mother and all around twisted family. Check out our review of the series here.

Little Monsters

Lu[ita Nyong’o as a loveable and musical kindergarten teacher? Check. Josh Gad as a selfish and horrible star of a children’s show? Check. Zombies? Check. Little Monsters was a surprisingly delightful film from 2019 and delivered in a big way on the horror comedy front. It delivers a lot of laughs and a lot of zombie kills. Check out our review of the film here.

What We Do in the Shadows

Spinning out of the 2014 film of the same name, this FX series streams on Hulu as part of the FX on Hulu initiative. Currently in its third season, What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampire roommates. The mockumentary series is as hilarious as a show about vampires can possibly be. Check out our review of the third season here.

Gravity Falls

For younger viewers (or the young at heart) Disney XD’s Gravity Falls is streaming on Hulu as well. The series follows a pair of twins who have been sent to live with their “Grunkle” in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. With two seasons and 40 episodes available on the streamer, there is plenty of this beloved animated series to enjoy.

Halloween Episodes of Your Favorite Shows

And of course, with so many of your favorite TV series available on Hulu, there are plenty of special Halloween-themed episodes you can enjoy as well. In the Huluween hub, you can find Halloween episodes of shows like American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs and Bob’s Burgers. With so many shows streaming on Hulu, the possibilities are almost endless.

All of these offerings and so much more can be found in Hulu’s Huluween tab right now. Whether you choose from our list or any of the dozens of other shows and movies, there is bound to be something perfect for your Halloween.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed