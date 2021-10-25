Spooky Streaming: What to Watch on Hulu This Halloween

Halloween is approaching and for a lot of people that means a spooky night on the coach watching whatever festive movies and shows they like. But what exactly should you be planning to watch this Halloween? Hulu has a wide variety of movies, shows, specials, shorts and more for your viewing pleasure. There is sure to be something with just the right amount of spooky for everyone. Here is a look at some of my recommendations for what you can watch on Hulu this Halloween.

Bite Size Halloween

The second season of Bite Size Halloween is now streaming on Hulu. This series of shorts spans all kinds of spookiness from dark comedy to campy slashers to the truly bizarre sci-fi weirdness. There is something for everyone here. Check out our review of some of these shorts. And of course, you can always revisit the first season of shorts as well. And if this seems a bit too scary, Bite Size Halloween Jr. offers all kinds of spooky fun for a younger audience as well.

Castle Rock

Enter the nightmarish world of Stephen King in this ghoulish series. With two seasons streaming on Hulu, this is a binge-worthy show that will not only provide tons of fun frights, but also expand on the worlds of some of your favorite classic horror stories, like Misery, It and The Shining. Check out our review fo the second season here.

Into the Dark

Talk about something for everyone. This anthology series of films from Blumhouse released episodes monthly, with each one focusing on a holiday or occasion within that month. Want a classic Halloween story? You’ve got The Body or Uncanny Annie. Want something a little more romantic? Go with Valentine’s Day episodes like Down or My Valentine. Or you can go with my personal favorite and skip right to Christmas while still keeping some of that creepy vibe by watching Pooka!

Helstrom

It’s not exactly the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Hulu even has a little taste of Marvel for Halloween. Helstrom follows the Son of Satan, a classic comic character, as he deals with his demonically possessed mother and all around twisted family. Check out our review of the series here.

Little Monsters

Lu[ita Nyong’o as a loveable and musical kindergarten teacher? Check. Josh Gad as a selfish and horrible star of a children’s show? Check. Zombies? Check. Little Monsters was a surprisingly delightful film from 2019 and delivered in a big way on the horror comedy front. It delivers a lot of laughs and a lot of zombie kills. Check out our review of the film here.

What We Do in the Shadows

Spinning out of the 2014 film of the same name, this FX series streams on Hulu as part of the FX on Hulu initiative. Currently in its third season, What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampire roommates. The mockumentary series is as hilarious as a show about vampires can possibly be. Check out our review of the third season here.

Gravity Falls

For younger viewers (or the young at heart) Disney XD’s Gravity Falls is streaming on Hulu as well. The series follows a pair of twins who have been sent to live with their “Grunkle” in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon. With two seasons and 40 episodes available on the streamer, there is plenty of this beloved animated series to enjoy.

Halloween Episodes of Your Favorite Shows

And of course, with so many of your favorite TV series available on Hulu, there are plenty of special Halloween-themed episodes you can enjoy as well. In the Huluween hub, you can find Halloween episodes of shows like American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs and Bob’s Burgers. With so many shows streaming on Hulu, the possibilities are almost endless.

All of these offerings and so much more can be found in Hulu’s Huluween tab right now. Whether you choose from our list or any of the dozens of other shows and movies, there is bound to be something perfect for your Halloween.

