Marvel Must Haves Week 36 Round Up – “Hawkeye” Episodes 1 and 2

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the thirty-sixth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Hawkeye on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 1 and 2, and catch up on all the news about Hawkeye on our guide page. Plus, check out the other thirty five weeks of Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episodes 1 and 2 – “Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek”

Clint Barton just wants to have a nice Christmas with his kids, but when his Ronin suit resurfaces on 22-year-old Kate Bishop (an aspiring archer) life has other plans. As the Tracksuit Mafia comes for Ronin, Clint, Kate and Lucky the Pizza dog team up against the group and attempt to solve a murder in the process.

Collectibles

Share your passion for the Disney+ series and grow your Marvel collection at the same time! Funko has two new Pop! figures of the skilled archers (and Lucky) available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Clothing

Customize your Marvel wardrobe with incredible socks from Rock ‘Em featuring Rogers the Musical and Lucky the Pizza dog. Plus, there are dozens of new shirts from Her Universe and Hot Topic showcasing Hawkeye and Kate Bishop!

Coming Soon

In addition to all the merchandise available now, Marvel showcased new Ronin, Kate Bishop, and Hawkeye hoodies and costume tops that will be debuting soon at online retailers.

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast Eternals !

! Join the conversation every Wednesday as Mack and Benji (and sometimes Bekah) host a livestream discussion of the series during Marvel Time !