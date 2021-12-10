Marvel Must Haves Week 38 Round Up – “Hawkeye” Episode 4

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the thirty-eighth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Hawkeye on Disney+.
Episode 4 – “Partners, Am I Right?”
Kate and Clint continue to work together on solving their many issues, while the involvement of Eleanor and Jack only complicates things further. The prospect of a missing watch also comes to Clint’s attention and could endanger an old friend. Their mission to recover the watch is interrupted by Maya and a new enemy.
Collectibles
Get in the holiday spirit with two new Funko Pop! figures of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in their ugly Christmas sweaters, exclusively from Target.
Clothing
Customize your Marvel wardrobe with incredible socks from Rock ‘Em featuring Pizza Dog, or festive T-shirt versions of Clint and Kate’s ugly sweaters and more!
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Socks – Put A Bow On It Socks – Rock 'Em Socks
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye Socks – Title Sequence Socks – Rock 'Em Socks
Marvel Hawkeye Snowflake Puppy Holiday T-Shirt : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Marvel Hawkeye Cat Sweater T-Shirt
Marvel Hawkeye Kate Bishop Stamp T-Shirt
Marvel Hawkeye Icon Boxes T-Shirt
MARVEL HAWKEYE KATE BISHOP FRAME GIRLS T-SHIRT
MARVEL HAWKEYE CLINT BARTON STAMP T-SHIRT
Home Goods
Brighten up your living room, bedroom, or den with these festive pillows inspired by Clint and Kate’s ugly sweaters!
Marvel Hawkeye Snowflake Puppy Holiday Throw Pillow
Marvel Hawkeye Cat Holiday Sweater Throw Pillow
