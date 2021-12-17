Marvel Must Haves Week 39 Round Up – “Hawkeye” Episode 5

by | Dec 17, 2021 5:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the thirty-ninth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Hawkeye on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 5, and catch up on all the news about Hawkeye on our guide page. Plus, check out the other thirty eight weeks of Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 5 – “Ronin”

A broken Kate returns home and asks Eleanor to look into Jack and his shady connections. Later, Yelena reveals herself to Kate and says Clint isn’t the hero she thinks he is. Meanwhile Clint slips back into the Ronin suit and tells Maya to leave his family alone before revealing who ordered the hit on her father…and Kate learns who hired Yelena.

Funko

A new Yelena Funko Pop! has arrived (well for pre-order right now) on Entertainment Earth showcasing the spy in her stealth outfit that we saw last week. This release also includes a Chase Variant of Yelena wearing a mask and green goggles.

Hawkeye Yelena Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Clothing

Customize your Marvel wardrobe with a series of fantastic T-shirts from Hot Topic! Here are just a few of the new styles that are now available.

Marvel Hawkeye Lucky The Pizza Dog T-Shirt

Marvel Hawkeye World's Greatest Archer T-Shirt

Marvel Hawkeye Marvel Studios Presents T-Shirt

Marvel Hawkeye Snow Alley T-Shirt

Marvel Hawkeye Character Panels T-Shirt

More Marvel Fun:

  • Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast featuring Mack and Kyle as they discuss the news then break down the latest of Hawkeye!
  • Join the conversation every Wednesday as Mack and Benji (and sometimes Bekah) host a livestream discussion of the series during Marvel Time!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed