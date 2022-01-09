What’s New This Week on TV + Streaming – January 9th-15th, 2022

Midseason premieres are in full swing this week across most major TV networks and streaming services. DC is premiering several new shows, including Peacemaker and Naomi. New movies hitting the small screen include Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and the critically acclaimed The Tragedy of Macbeth. This guide to all of the new and returning shows and movies should help you decide what to watch and when.

Sunday, January 9th 2022

New TV Shows

Call Me Kat – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX “Call Me Kerfuffled” – When a celebrity charity golf tournament comes to Louisville, it brings the cast of Blossom together for a long-awaited reunion. Meanwhile, Kat (Mayim Bialik) struggles with a romantic crisis and Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan) get help in the cafe from a customer.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Pivoting – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on FOX “If She Could See Us Now” – Following the death of their childhood friend, three women make a series of life-altering decisions: Amy (Eliza Coupe) commits herself to being a better mother, Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) vows to lose weight and Sarah (Maggie Q) quits her career in medicine to work at a local grocery store.

– Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on All Creatures Great and Small – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS “Where the Heart Is” – James and Helen test the waters of their relationship. Tristan dives into his vet practice.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Euphoria – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” – Rue and Jules cross paths for the first time since Christmas as East Highland rings in the new year.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on The Righteous Gemstones – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on HBO “Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels” – As Jesse eyes a business opportunity with an Evangelical couple on the rise, the media cracks down on a fellow preacher. Meanwhile, Eli reconnects with a figure from his mysterious past.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Smiling Friends – Series Premiere – 12/11c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-MA “Desmond’s Day Out” – Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with out-calls to cheer people up. There’s also meticulous Allan who keeps things in order, mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss who founded the company.



New Movies

Love's Second Chance – UP at 7/6c – NR When Rose, a passionate fashion stylist in her 30’s living in New York, inherits her grandmother’s vintage dress shop, she returns to her small hometown to take care of the store. As she’s contemplating closing the store for good, she runs into her charming high school crush, Cole Murphy, who convinces her to restore the store and help people in need that can’t afford new clothes. After hesitantly agreeing, the two friends reminisce about their old feelings, and realize that the store is not the only that deserves a second chance, but so does their love.

– UP at 7/6c – NR Trapped by My Sugar Daddy – Lifetime An 18-year-old begins dating a charming 50-year-old man who treats her to shopping sprees and fancy restaurants, creating a huge rift with her mother. Mom’s instincts prove right when the man becomes psychologically manipulative, turning the girl into an emotional prisoner in his mansion. Katie Kelly, Lindsay Hartley, James Hyde, Tiffany Montgomery and Heather Harris star.

– North to Home – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10/9c – NR The McBride sisters reunite in Alaska for a memorable birthday celebration connecting their past to the present. Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance and Barbara Niven.

– Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10/9c – NR

Monday, January 10th

New TV Shows

Darcey & Stacey – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 “Moving On and Bossing Up” – Darcey and Stacey take a big risk to expand their company.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Street Outlaws – Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery “Fear the 405” – It's time to rebuild the 405 and Chief has a new twist to bring back the old camaraderie; Farmtruck and AZN build themselves the most dramatic sleeper they've ever dreamed of.

– Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on David & Annie: After the 90 Days – Series Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 “Plus Two” – David and Annie plan to bring Annie's brother and cousin to the US.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 “Two Under 2” – Loren and Alex have their hands full raising their 1-year-old baby, Shai, and now they are getting ready to bring on baby number two. As if raising two under 2 wasn't stressful enough, Loren learns that Alex is going to Israel without her.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Black Market with Michael K. Williams – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – TV-MA “Scam Likely” – Young street genius entrepreneurs have evolved from selling drugs to stealing identities and printing credit cards.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Documentary – TV-MA Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery “The Airscream” – Farmtruck and AZN build a dramatic sleeper.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Queens of Mystery – Series 2 Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV The "wickedly offbeat" murder-mystery series returns with more adventures for police detective Matilda Stone and her three crime-writing aunts as they solve murders in the picturesque English region of Wildemarsh. Series 2 will feature three two-part episodes.

– Series 2 Premiere – Streaming on Undercover – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After the murder of an undercover agent, sworn enemies Bob Lemmens (Tom Waes) and Ferry Bouman (Frank Lammers) must work together to roll up Serkan and Leyla Bulut’s Turkish XTC-network. After the events of season 2, Bob has been fired from the police department, and a court case and possible prison sentence are looming over him. Ferry is released from prison, but finds out that his place at the top of the XTC-world has been taken over by a new, stronger, and smarter gang which is led by the Turkish couple Serkan and Leyla Bulut (Murat Seven and Nazmiye Oral).

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, January 11th

New TV Shows

Superman & Lois – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW – Drama – TV-PG “What Lies Beneath” – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW – Drama – TV-PG The Kings of Napa – Series Premiere – 8/7c on OWN “Pilot” – The Kings' wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch's sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom: to their own power, wealth and legacy.”

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Series Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-PG “Mother of All Reunions” – Cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise embark on a tropical vacation featuring unexpected guests, new friendships and deep dives into family and relationship drama.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – TV-PG Naomi – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW – Drama – TV-PG “Don't Believe Everything You Think” – Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a "stunt" in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi's doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter's strange new fainting spells, the teen's closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW – Drama – TV-PG Teen Mom: Girls' Night In – Series Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-PG “ Is That Her Mom?” – At this Teen Mom 2 viewing party, Teen Mom OG stars Maci, Amber, Cheyenne and Catelynn react to some of the biggest moments on the show. Whether they're finding the humor in the kids' tantrums or sympathizing with the families' struggles, these moms hold nothing back.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-PG I Am Shaune Rae – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – NR “Trapped at Age 8” – Shauna tries to live like a normal 22-year-old, but at 3 feet 10 inches, she's stuck in the body of an 8-year-old. From dating to drinking, she faces surprising obstacles on her quest for independence — both at home and on a day trip to the Jersey Shore.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – NR Small Town Secrets – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – True Crime – NR “The Disappearance” – Denise Pflum left her home in rural Indiana to look for her purse in 1986. She hasn't been seen since. The Sheriff's department is taking a fresh look at the case–and her ex.

Spycraft – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Science – Documentary – NR From Clandestine Collection to ciphers, sabotage, and everything in between, each episode of Spycraft blends history and compelling storytelling to illustrate how cutting-edge technology has transformed the art of espionage and broadened a spy’s capabilities by tenfold.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Science – Documentary – NR

New Movies

American Masters: Ailey – PBS Discover the legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey whose dances center on the Black American experience with grace, strength and beauty. Featuring previously unheard audio interviews with Ailey, interviews with those close to him and an intimate glimpse into the Ailey studios today.

–

Wednesday, January 12th

New TV Shows

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules – Series Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Reality – TV- Eight celebrity offspring come together to live and work as ranch hands for four weeks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, hoping to prove to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names. Each episode throws the cast into fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Reality – TV- Leave It to Geege – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime From the Emmy-winning producers from World of Wonder , comes the new family docuseries Leave It to Geege , following Geege Taylor, an Atlanta area single mother of two whose life could be a Lifetime movie. The twice-divorced, breast cancer survivor is also an advocate for autism acceptance, hoping to educate and help others navigate their way through the ups and downs of raising an autistic child following her first-hand experience with her non-verbal 19-year-old son Pootie. Surrounded by her “family” consisting of her southern to the core mother Puddin’, daughter Harper and best friends Nicky, George and Tyler, Leave it to Geegeprovides a glimpse into the chaos and charm of this authentic modern family filled with love and laughter.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Cheer – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher. As Navarro defends its championship crown against a slew of challenges, including their fiercest rivals at Trinity Valley Community College, unexpected events threaten the camaraderie of the team and the season itself.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – Streaming on Netflix From a petty money changer to the godfather of the Tricity mafia. The film is inspired by the true story of the Polish gangster Nikodem "Nikoś" Skotarczak.

– Streaming on

Thursday, January 13th

New TV Shows

Walker – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW – Drama – TV-14 Season 2 of Walker picks up three months after the dramatic conclusion to Season 1. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ( Supernatural ), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers’ McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker’s childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, Euphoria ); Walker’s childhood love and Travis County’s newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, Strange Angel ); and Denise’s husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, Yellowstone ).

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW – Drama – TV-14 Married to Real Estate – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson get clients into the dream neighborhood they never thought they could afford. By using their unparalleled real estate expertise, they'll make smart purchases and even smarter renovations while managing their busy family.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – TV-G Taking the Stand – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Taking The Stand tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination to the final verdict. There is a reason that taking the witness stand in your own defense is a gamble that very few criminal defendants ever take. In addition to interviews with key members of the investigation, the series features original video from law enforcement, surveillance camera footage, 911 audio recordings, digital forensic evidence and some exclusive interviews and responses from the defendants themselves, to provide an in-depth look at dozens of raw and real cases.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on A House Divided – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK The Sanders family is shaken when their matriarch, Pamela Sanders, suddenly dies. Cameron Sanders Sr. grieves while being investigated by the SEC. His sons search for answers but one soon spirals out of control, while his daughter finds solace in the arms of her cousin’s husband. Can the family find a way to face their enemies together, or will the secrets and lies tear them apart?

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on The Journalist – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An adaptation of the 2019 hit theatrical feature film of the same name, The Journalist , which proved buzzworthy for its confrontation of Japanese political crimes and scandals of recent years. With its shocking tackling of societal taboos, thrilling developments, and stylish visuals, the film won awards in three major categories at the 43rd Japan Academy Awards, including Best Picture of the Year, as well as many other film awards. In this new series, The Journalist stars Ryoko Yonekura ( Doctor X, Legal V ) playing the protagonist Anna Matsuda, a Toto Newspaper reporter known as the ‘maverick of news media,’ who strives to expose issues in modern Japanese society.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria step out of the comfort of home to find adventure in exotic places, like the wilds of New Jersey! They’ll meet up with old friends, including Bartholomew the Bat and Lala the now-grown Frog. And they’ll make new friends, like a mysterious salsa-dancing parrot who Gloria is determined to help, an adorable but uncontrollable puppy who steals Marty’s heart, and a clever deaf girl whose conversation with Dave sends the gang on a city-wide adventure. And they’ll finally spend a day with the notorious Bill the Flamingo, who says he wants to be a friend, but may just turn out to be Alex’s worst enemy!

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on My Mom, Your Dad – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max My Mom, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters. From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Next Influencer – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Next Influencer is back and better than ever! Get ready for a whole new season of drama, fights, and romance in the TikTok content house all hosted by AwesomenessTV's Owen Holt.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Peacemaker – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Wolf Like Me – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Brazen – Streaming on Netflix Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case. Based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts.

– Streaming on Photocopier – Streaming on Netflix The story follows Sur, whose life changes after her drunken selfie circulated online and cost her a scholarship. With the help of her childhood friend Amin, the photocopy guy who lives and works on campus, Sur is determined to uncover the truth by hacking into the students' phones.

– Streaming on Diego, The Last Goodbye – Streaming on HBO Max The last year in the life of Diego Maradona told by friends, family and former companions reveals his deep humanity. In the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic, a Maradonian funeral sends him away amid tears, songs and tear gas.

– Streaming on

Friday, January 14th

New TV Shows

After Life – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Archive 81 – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Do, Re & Mi – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Do, Re & Mi is an Amazon Original animated series for preschoolers that centers on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies voiced by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood. Featuring delightful adventures and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat, and see how music helps solve every problem!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on King of the Con – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ A look at how Barry Minkow, the scam artist, could reinvent himself and get rich many times.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Streaming on Prime Video Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania . Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray," goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Streaming on The House – Streaming on Netflix From the leading voices in independent stop motion animation – Emma de Swaef & Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza – this Netflix

– Streaming on Ray Donovan: The Movie – 9/8c on Showtime A showdown decades in the making brings the Donovan family legacy full circle. As the events that made Ray who he is today finally come to light, the Donovans find themselves drawn back to Boston to face the past. Each of them struggles to overcome their violent upbringing, but destiny dies hard, and only their fierce love for each other keeps them in the fight. Whether they stand together or they go down swinging, one thing is certain – Ray doesn’t do loose ends.

– 9/8c on Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Streaming on Netflix An Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. Inspired by the global stage sensation and new music by Grammy winner Bill Whelan.

– Streaming on Scream: The True Story – Streaming on discovery+ Scream: The True Story delves into the crimes of Danny Rolling, the serial killer who influenced Ghostface.

– Streaming on Sex Appeal – Streaming on Hulu Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.

– Streaming on This is Not a Comedy – Streaming on Netflix Gabriel turns down an invitation to go on an intergalactic trip because, among other things, he has the opportunity to become a father. His finances are crumbling, his career as a comedian is not taking off and his energies are focused on an ambitious script about the arrival of the first human on Mars. With every decision he makes, the pulse of failure orbits his life, as he searches in one way or another for his place in the universe.

– Streaming on The Tragedy of Macbeth – Streaming on Apple TV+ Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce adaptation—a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

– Streaming on Use of Force: The Policing of Black America – Streaming on Peacock Police killings of unarmed black and brown men and women have brought relations between law enforcement and communities of color to an all-time low. What is happening? How can we solve this epidemic? Use of Force is a documentary that delves into the fatal encounters between police and people of color in America. The film will highlight the personal stories of victims like George Floyd, Philando Castile, Eric Garner and others who have been killed by the police. The documentary will take an in-depth look into the history of encounters between police and communities of color; chronicle the journey of the victims' families as they take on the effort to combat police brutality; provide commentary from thought leaders about the policies and tactics enacted by law enforcement; and debate the politics of our country regarding the use of deadly force by law enforcement.

– Streaming on The Wrong Blind Date – 8/7c on LMN Laura recently divorced, is encouraged by both her therapist, Beth (Vivica A. Fox,) and her daughter, Hannah, to get back into the dating game. While hesitant at first, Laura registers for an online blind dating service and gets an incoming message from a man named Kevin. On their first date, Kevin appears to be Laura’s perfect match. All seems to be going well until Hannah suddenly realizes that Kevin is more interested in Laura than he lets on. Kevin has a sinister motive behind his kind gestures and matters only seem to get worse when it’s discovered that Kevin does this all under the command of Laura’s ex-husband.

– 8/7c on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankehin – Streaming on Netflix Shivangi, a 10 year old girl, must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past

– Streaming on

Saturday, January 15th

New TV Shows

Remix My Space with Marsai Martin – Streaming on discovery+ Marsai Martin will showcase her love of design when she helps extraordinary teens get personalized bedroom makeovers.

– Streaming on

New Movies

The Perfect Pairing – 9/8c on Hallmark – TV-G Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina slips on ice and falls while visiting a winery — and no one knows who she is. Single father Michael and his family take her in to help her jog her memory. Starring Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott.

– 9/8c on Hallmark – TV-G Safe Room – 8/7c on Lifetime Safe Room centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil Hargrove (Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Astin) and Rocco (De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.

– 8/7c on

