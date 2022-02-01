February 2022 Disney Highlights

by | Feb 1, 2022 6:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

February 1

The first installment of Disneyland’s Sweethearts Nite is tonight. While the event is sold out, you can follow all the fun on Laughing Place.

February 2

Pam & Tommy debuts on Hulu and tells the infamous story of an underground bootleg-VHS that became an internet phenomenon. Bill has his review of the show.

February 3

The latest Disney Parks Wishables are released, and this set is all about Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

February 4

Disney Princess – The Concert continues. Tonight’s performance will be held at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Texas.

February 5

Who needs the Winter Olympics? The NHL All-Star Game airs on ABC and ESPN+

February 6

On the day of the Pro Bowl, and in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, ESPN will debut their latest 30 for 30 on The Tuck Rule. You can check out Mack’s review.

February 7

As part of a content initiative, National Geographic will debut the documentary special Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship. In July 1860, on a bet, the schooner Clotilda carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama. The traffickers tried to hide their crime by burning and sinking the ship, but now, for the first time since Clotilda arrived in America, maritime archeologists enter the wreck.  In a dangerous dive, they explore the actual cargo hold and find physical evidence of the crime the slave traders tried so hard to hide. Descendants of the passengers share how their ancestors turned a cruel tragedy into an uplifting story of courage and resilience.

February 8

Jeopardy! returns to primetime with the National College Championships hosted by Mayim Bialik. Over nine nights, 36 students from 36 colleges and universities will battle for the crown.

February 9

Today is Earnings Day! As always, you can get all the news and analysis from Laughing Place.

February 10

Disney returns to theaters with 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile. Grab your favorite snack and see the acclaimed Agatha Christie novel come to life.

February 11

After a pandemic fueled delay, Kat Dennings returns to Hulu with the second season of Dollface. Season 2 takes place post-pandemic and post-heartbreak, and heading head first into turning thirty.

February 12

The Super Bowl is coming to LA as the hometown Chargers are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Disneyland Resort is getting in on the fun with ESPN broadcasts from Disney California Adventure and a fan fest held at Downtown Disney.

February 13

The historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting a Disney+ Date Nite with special showing of Beauty and the Beast over the next two nights.

February 14

Today is Valentine’s Day. No matter how you celebrate, add some Disney to it with some special items from Disney.

February 15

As part of Hulu’s celebration of Black History Month, they will debut Venus as a Boy. Writer/director Ty Hodges stars as Hunter, a freewheeling artist navigating heartbreak, addiction, and L.A.’s impossibly hip gallery scene. After refusing to sell a painting to an eager buyer, a chance encounter leads him to Ruby (Olivia Culpo), a gorgeous and successful Instagram influencer reeling from the recent death of her father.

February 16

As we get ready for the launch of the Disney Wish, today we remember the 10th anniversary of the first voyage of the Disney Fantasy as it sets sail for New York and its christening.

February 17

On a new grown-ish, Jazz resumes therapy after a series of setbacks, causing her to grapple with cultural and personal perceptions surrounding mental health while Ana and Aaron innocently reconnect over their past, which makes Zoey and Vivek spin out.

February 18

The award winning Mickey Mouse shorts evolve into the first of four specials themed to each season. The first, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse debuts on Disney+ today.

February 19

As part of Disneyland’s Celebrate Soulfully celebration, award-winning Gospel singer, actor and fashion designer Kierra Sheard performs at the Fantasyland Theater with a capella Gospel group Sacred Groove.  

February 20

Get excited for the next season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series by celebrating Olivia Rodrigo’s birthday today.

February 21

Celebrate Presidents Day with a visit to the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom

February 22

ESPN+ has a major college basketball game as Oklahoma takes on the ranked Texas Tech on the streaming service.

February 23

The acclaimed Disney Channel animated series returns with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Penny Proud is now 14 and brings new challenges for her entire family.

February 24

Big Sky returns for the second half of its season tonight. Join Jenny and Cassie as they face the interesting challenges of Montana.

February 25

20th Century Studios debuts the suspense thriller No Exit on Hulu. The film features a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

February 26

In case you missed it Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire has debuted at the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage in the Magic Kingdom.

February 27

American Idol returns for a 20th season with returnings judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Also joining the fun is host Ryan Seacrest, but no word on Brian Dunkleman

February 28

In the fifth and final season of FXX’s Better Things, Sam navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own)—Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor.

 
 
