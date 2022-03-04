EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival — New Things to Eat and Do in 2022

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has arrived. Now through July 4th, 2022, EPCOT will present delightful gardens, favorite Disney characters in topiary, diverse food options and host a variety of concerts.
If you’re a frequent visitor to the event, here’s a collection of new offerings for the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:
Outdoor Gardens
France Bouquet Garden – France
Discover a growing technique designed to develop plenty of flowers perfect for bouquets.
Blossoms of Fragrance Presented by Scentsy – World Showcase Bridge
Scentsy — the official home fragrance of Walt Disney World — joins the Festival with a display of fragrances you might choose for your own home – fruity, woods, etc.
Food & Beverage
The Citrus Blossom (Near Port of Entry)
- Crispy Mojo Marinated Pork Belly, with avocado cream, corn salsa, salsa verde, and plantain chips (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Grapefruit Tart: Grapefruit curd, lychee jam, ginger mousse, and yuzu cream
Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible (Near Disney Traders)
- Chocolate Cake with whipped cassis mousse, raspberry gelato, and fresh raspberries (Plant-based)
Magnolia Terrace (American Adventure)
- Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille sausage and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)
- Mediterranean Flatbread with za’atar, artichokes, olives, mozzarella, and feta cheese
La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France)
- Arepa topped with chorizo
- Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut
- Tropical Breeze: Lemonade, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup (non-alcoholic or with rum)
EPCOT Farmers Feast (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)
Early Bloom Menu – March 2 through April 9, 2022
- Goat Cheese Creamsicle Pop: Goat cheese Crémeux, orange cream, olive oil cake, cranberry sauce, and praline
Springtime Menu – April 10 through May 21, 2022
- Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta with marinated peppers, zucchini, squash, artichokes, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta
Summer Solstice Menu – May 22 through July 4, 2022
- A Whole Lotta Melon: Feta cheesecake with watermelon curd, pickled watermelon rind, watermelon caramel, and compressed watermelon
Cider House (UK)
- BLT Scone with Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon, sundried tomato, and basil
Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico)
- Enchilada de Mole Negro – Chipotle chicken in a corn tortilla with mole negro, avocado mousse, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Taco Vampiro – Barbacoa beef in a corn tortilla with crispy grilled Monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
- Tostada de Chorizo – Plant-based Chorizo and black beans on a crispy corn tortilla with avocado mousse and queso fresco (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
Lotus House (China)
- Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer
- Rose Bubble Milk Tea (non-alcoholic)
Fleur de Lys (France)
- Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie – Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic
- Pan Bagnat Classique – The Niçoise Sandwich with house-made bread, albacore tuna mayonnaise, tomato, black olives, lettuce, and celery
- Salade de Lentilles à la Lyonnaise – French Green Lentil Salad with bacon and garlic sausage
Funnel Cake
- Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake topped with strawberry ice cream, cheesecake crumbles, strawberry drizzle, and whipped cream
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)
- Minty Melon Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of watermelon-cucumber-mint juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring Watermelon-Basil Vodka)
Near Canada: Strawberry Fields Refresher
- A lightly caffeinated blend of strawberry açaí juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring strawberry-lemongrass vodka)
World Showcase (Near Disney Traders)
- Pink Paradise Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of refreshing dragon fruit-lychee juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring watermelon-basil vodka)
- Wildberry Wonder Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of wildberry-hibiscus juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring tropical rum)
