EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival — New Things to Eat and Do in 2022

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has arrived. Now through July 4th, 2022, EPCOT will present delightful gardens, favorite Disney characters in topiary, diverse food options and host a variety of concerts.

If you’re a frequent visitor to the event, here’s a collection of new offerings for the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:

Outdoor Gardens

France Bouquet Garden – France

Discover a growing technique designed to develop plenty of flowers perfect for bouquets.

Blossoms of Fragrance Presented by Scentsy – World Showcase Bridge

Scentsy — the official home fragrance of Walt Disney World — joins the Festival with a display of fragrances you might choose for your own home – fruity, woods, etc.

Food & Beverage

The Citrus Blossom (Near Port of Entry)

Crispy Mojo Marinated Pork Belly, with avocado cream, corn salsa, salsa verde, and plantain chips (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Grapefruit Tart: Grapefruit curd, lychee jam, ginger mousse, and yuzu cream

Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible (Near Disney Traders)

Chocolate Cake with whipped cassis mousse, raspberry gelato, and fresh raspberries (Plant-based)

Magnolia Terrace (American Adventure)

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille sausage and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Mediterranean Flatbread with za’atar, artichokes, olives, mozzarella, and feta cheese

La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France)

Arepa topped with chorizo

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut

Tropical Breeze: Lemonade, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup (non-alcoholic or with rum)

EPCOT Farmers Feast (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Early Bloom Menu – March 2 through April 9, 2022

Goat Cheese Creamsicle Pop: Goat cheese Crémeux, orange cream, olive oil cake, cranberry sauce, and praline

Springtime Menu – April 10 through May 21, 2022

Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta with marinated peppers, zucchini, squash, artichokes, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta

Summer Solstice Menu – May 22 through July 4, 2022

A Whole Lotta Melon: Feta cheesecake with watermelon curd, pickled watermelon rind, watermelon caramel, and compressed watermelon

Cider House (UK)

BLT Scone with Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon, sundried tomato, and basil

Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico)

Enchilada de Mole Negro – Chipotle chicken in a corn tortilla with mole negro, avocado mousse, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Taco Vampiro – Barbacoa beef in a corn tortilla with crispy grilled Monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Tostada de Chorizo – Plant-based Chorizo and black beans on a crispy corn tortilla with avocado mousse and queso fresco (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Lotus House (China)

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer

Rose Bubble Milk Tea (non-alcoholic)

Fleur de Lys (France)

Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie – Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic

Pan Bagnat Classique – The Niçoise Sandwich with house-made bread, albacore tuna mayonnaise, tomato, black olives, lettuce, and celery

Salade de Lentilles à la Lyonnaise – French Green Lentil Salad with bacon and garlic sausage

Funnel Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake topped with strawberry ice cream, cheesecake crumbles, strawberry drizzle, and whipped cream

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)

Minty Melon Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of watermelon-cucumber-mint juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring Watermelon-Basil Vodka)

Near Canada: Strawberry Fields Refresher

A lightly caffeinated blend of strawberry açaí juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring strawberry-lemongrass vodka)﻿

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders)

Pink Paradise Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of refreshing dragon fruit-lychee juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring watermelon-basil vodka)

The American Adventure

Wildberry Wonder Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of wildberry-hibiscus juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring tropical rum)

Additional 2022 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Coverage

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning