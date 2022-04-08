Marvel Must Haves Week 41 Round Up – “Moon Knight” Episode 2

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the forty-first week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Moon Knight on Disney+.

Episode 2 – “Summon the Suit”

Steven (with a “V”) learns a bit more about Konshu, Arthur and what Marc’s role is in all of the madness. He also meets Marc’s ex, a woman named Layla, who insists she knows about “the suit.”

Coming Soon

Before we jump into what’s available, check out the awesome Marvel Legends and Funko Pop! collectibles that will soon be available for pre-order.

Marvel Legends

This action figure from Hasbro showcases Steven in the Moon Knight suit. It comes with alternate hands, batons and a Build-A-Figure arm. I wonder what character it belongs to?

Collectors can clear space in their display for the Mr. Knight Walmart Exclusive Funko Pop! that glows in the dark!

Funko

Last week we had Moon Knight, and this week, Funko delivered two new collectibles in the form of Mr. Knight and Arthur Harrow. Our tuxedo dressed hero is also carrying some nifty batons, while Arthur has his walking stick that also contains the power of Ammit.

Moon Knight in Tuxedo Pop! Vinyl Figure

Moon Knight Arthur Harrow Pop! Vinyl Figure

Collectibles and Accessories

Decorate your home with Moon Knight themed merchandise, and while you’re in the process of redecorating, stay hydrated with a new THERMOS featuring Mr. Knight.

"Mr Knight Sepia" Poster by Marvel | Displate

"Moon Knight card" Poster by Marvel | Displate

"Moon Knight Movie Poster" Poster by Marvel | Displate

Moon Knight Mr. Knight Hieroglyphics THERMOS

As you make your way out of the day, accessorize with a new scarab necklace from RockLove or keep it casual with a symbolic button or pin.

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS MOON KNIGHT Scarab Compass Pendant – RockLove Jewelry

Marvel Moon Knight Crescent Dart 3D Enamel Pin

Marvel Studios Moon Knight Series Moon Wrapped Symbol Button – Walmart.com

Clothing

Customize your Marvel wardrobe with a series of fantastic T-shirts from Hot Topic, Target and Walmart! Here are just a few of the new styles that are now available.

Marvel Moon Knight Comic T-Shirt

Marvel Moon Knight Passive Protector T-Shirt

Women's Marvel: Moon Knight Retro Mr. Knight Portrait T-shirt : Target

Marvel Moon Knight Dark Pose T-Shirt

Women’s Marvel: Moon Knight Dual Identity Poster Racerback Tank Top : Target

Women's Marvel: Moon Knight Two Personalities Playing Cards Racerback Tank Top Gray Heather Large – Walmart.com

