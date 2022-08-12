Marvel Must Haves – “I Am Groot”

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the new shorts series I Am Groot on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mike C’s review of one of the shorts, and catch up on all the news about I Am Groot on our guide page. Plus, check out the other Marvel Must Haves collections for all of your merchandise needs!

I Am Groot

Your favorite sentient tree is here and he’s starring in his own series of shorts! Told in five fun chapters, fans will follow Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.

Plush

Dance the night away with this totally cool Groovin’ Groot plush that’s ready to join the latest TikTok craze! If he’s near music, Groot will start wiggling his hips and moving his arms. You can also press his chest to hear him say “I am Groot.”

Collectibles and Decor

Bring some cuteness to your home backpack or phone with stylish offerings from Amazon, Toynk, and Displate. Groot is featured in a variety of looks and mediums that are sure to please his biggest fans.

Clothing and Accessories

As long as Marvel keeps making shows and movies, your Marvel wardrobe will keep growing! Check out the newest Groot-inspired T-shirt styles from Amazon, BoxLunch and Walmart. If that’s not enough, there are some new headband styles from Junk that showcase the baby plant just being adorable.

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast

Join the conversation on YouTube as Mack and Benji host a livestream discussion during Marvel Time !