Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #55: Thor: Love and Thunder and the Funniest MCU Movies

Date: August 8, 2022

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the new premiere date for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” and break down “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Then, Doobie joins in for a twist on How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the funniest MCU movies.