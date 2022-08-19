Marvel Must Haves – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 1

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Episode 1 “A Normal Amount of Rage”

Lawyer Jennifer Walters has a great job and promising legal career, but all of that is temporarily derailed when she and her cousin Bruce Banner are in a freak accident. Now she has super hero powers aka Hulk powers, but can she return to normal life?

Funko and Marvel Legends

Grow your collection with the latest figures from Funko and Hasbro themed to the new show. Three Pop! figures are available for pre-order; and the latest Marvel Legends is part of the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure series.

Special Edition Doll

“Go green with shopDisney’s special edition She-Hulk doll. Dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and featuring a wild mane of hair, this articulated action figure is inspired by Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Bitty Boomers Speaker

“The She-Hulk Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker is an ultra-portable, beyond adorable, wireless Bluetooth speakers. This officially licensed item can connect to any Bluetooth enabled device and even be used as a selfie remote. Imagine a collectible with a purpose!”

Clothing and Accessories

As long as Marvel keeps making shows and movies, your Marvel wardrobe will keep growing! Check out the newest She-Hulk T-shirt styles from Amazon, and BoxLunch. If that’s not enough, there’s a pack of socks from Rock ‘Em Socks as well as enamel pins showing Jennifer in all her green glory.

