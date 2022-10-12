Disney+ Watch Guide: October 12th-18th

It’s time to up your Disney+ game with the arrival of Season 2 of Big Shot. There’s a lot of new content this week, including a special two-night event on Dancing with the Stars. Two classic animated projects celebrate milestone anniversaries this week in our library highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 12th

Big Shot – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming

Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Coach Classic”

It’s the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It’s real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone’s got an agenda. Evan’s desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there’s a lot more to Jace’s past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex’s plans at EPIC.

Andor – Episode 6

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Thursday, October 13th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 9 (Finale)

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New Exclusives – Monday, October 17th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 “Most Memorable Year” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Stars’ Stories Week” kicks off its exciting two-night event with “Most Memorable Year.” The 12 remaining couples will perform emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New Exclusives – Tuesday, October 18th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 “Prom Night” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

The two-night event continues with “Prom Night” featuring the 11 remaining couples performing dances to hits that bring them back to their high school proms. “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, October 12th

Big City Greens

Episodes 10-13 of Season 3 bring more fun adventures to Disney+.

Sofia the First

At long last, all 4 seasons of the hit Disney Junior series arrive on Disney+.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Episodes 11-16 of the new Disney Channel series about a crime-fighting Luchador superhero team.

The Villains of Valley View

Episodes 11-16 of Disney Channel’s hit comedy about a superhero family in hiding are new this week.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Episodes 22-26 bring more Funhouse fun to Disney+.

Broken Karaoke

Season 2 adds characters from The Ghost and Molly McGee in 6 new episodes of the short-form karaoke series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, October 14th

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

Disney’s star-studded film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s twisted fairytale is the latest to get the sing-along treatment. Good luck with the witch’s rap!

The New Mutants

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in 20th Century Studios’ 13th film in the X-Men franchise, which introduces five new mutants trapped in a facility against their will.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – Clock Cleaners

Mickey, Donald, and Goofy gained new respect for the work that goes into maintaining a clock tower in this classic short that premiered on October 15th, 1937.

55th Anniversary – The Jungle Book

The last Disney animated film to have Walt Disney’s personal touch was released on October 18th, 1967.

10th Anniversary – Girl Vs. Monster

Olivia Holt stars as the daughter of monster hunters in this spooky DCOM that premiered on October 12th, 2012.