Disney Channel Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Throwback Live Stream

The Disney Channel began broadcasting on April 18th, 1983. In honor of the channel’s 40th anniversary, the official Disney Channel YouTube is doing a live stream of past and present shows, which you can watch below. The network will also be celebrating through Disney Channel social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook. And last week, a new short in the Chibi Tiny Tales series debuted honoring this milestone in Disney Channel history, featuring characters from more than 40 Disney Channel shows and original films (DCOMs).
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television: “For four decades, Disney Channel has been home to some of the most iconic and beloved stories in the Disney portfolio. We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous anniversary with our incredible talent past and present, our gifted creative partners, and most importantly, with you — our passionate and loyal fans around the world.”
- Debra OConnell, President, Networks & Television Business Operations, Disney Entertainment: “When Disney Channel launched it brought the magic of Disney storytelling into people’s homes for the first time on a daily basis, and over the years it served as the most easily accessible and constant cultural touchpoint into the Disney brand. Before they ever went to a Disney movie or hugged a beloved character at the Parks, many generations of people met their heroes for the first time on Disney Channel. That is a relationship that we cherish across the company today and is still unparalleled across the industry.”
About Disney Channel’s 40th Anniversary YouTube Live Stream:
- Disney Channel’s YouTube channel is hosting a special 40th-anniversary live stream through the end of April.
- The live stream includes current programs and a selection of throwback titles.
- According to the channel’s description, the following shows and episodes will be available during the live stream event:
- Amphibia "Anne or Beast / Best Fronds"
- A.N.T. Farm "Transplanted"
- Andi Mack "Secret Society"
- Austin & Ally "Rockers & Writers"
- Big City Greens "Space Chicken / Steak Night"
- Bizaardvark "First"
- DuckTales "Woo-oo!"
- Even Stevens "Swap.com"
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables "So Your Gor-monite Child is Going to Explode"
- Girl Meets World "Girl Meets World"
- Gravity Falls "Tourist Trapped"
- Good Luck Charlie "Study Date"
- Hamster and Gretel "Empower Failure / Oakey Dokey"
- Hannah Montana "Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas"
- JESSIE "New York, New Nanny"
- JONAS "Wrong Song "
- K.C. Undercover "Pilot"
- Kiff "Thirst to be the First / The Fourth Bath"
- Kim Possible "Bueno Nacho"
- Liv and Maddie "New Year's Eve-A-Rooney"
- Lizzie McGuire "Rumors"
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur "Moon Girl Landing"
- Phil of the Future "Meet the Curtis"
- Phineas and Ferb "Rollercoaster / Candace Loses Her Head"
- Raven's Home "Baxter's Back!"
- Saturdays "Skates, Lies & Videos"
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs "Once Upon a Time"
- Shake It Up "Start It Up"
- Stuck in the Middle "Stuck in the Middle"
- Sydney to the Max "Can't Dye This "
- Tangled: The Series "What the Hair?"
- That's So Raven "Mother Dearest"
- The Ghost and Molly McGee "The Curse / First Day Frights"
- The Owl House "A Lying Witch and a Warden "
- The Proud Family "Bring It On"
- The Suite Life of Zack and Cody "That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana"
- The Suite Life on Deck "Family Thais"
- The Villains of Valley View "Finding Another Dimension"
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion "The Violet Behind the Ultra"
- Wizards of Waverly Place "Crazy Ten Minute Sale"
Disney+ subscribers also have lots of Disney Channel content available to stream at their leisure. Click here to visit the Disney Channel Collection on Disney+.