Disney Channel Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Throwback Live Stream

The Disney Channel began broadcasting on April 18th, 1983. In honor of the channel’s 40th anniversary, the official Disney Channel YouTube is doing a live stream of past and present shows, which you can watch below. The network will also be celebrating through Disney Channel social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook. And last week, a new short in the Chibi Tiny Tales series debuted honoring this milestone in Disney Channel history, featuring characters from more than 40 Disney Channel shows and original films (DCOMs).

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis , President, Disney Branded Television: “For four decades, Disney Channel has been home to some of the most iconic and beloved stories in the Disney portfolio. We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous anniversary with our incredible talent past and present, our gifted creative partners, and most importantly, with you — our passionate and loyal fans around the world.”

, President, Disney Branded Television: “For four decades, Disney Channel has been home to some of the most iconic and beloved stories in the Disney portfolio. We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous anniversary with our incredible talent past and present, our gifted creative partners, and most importantly, with you — our passionate and loyal fans around the world.” Debra OConnell, President, Networks & Television Business Operations, Disney Entertainment: “When Disney Channel launched it brought the magic of Disney storytelling into people’s homes for the first time on a daily basis, and over the years it served as the most easily accessible and constant cultural touchpoint into the Disney brand. Before they ever went to a Disney movie or hugged a beloved character at the Parks, many generations of people met their heroes for the first time on Disney Channel. That is a relationship that we cherish across the company today and is still unparalleled across the industry.”

About Disney Channel’s 40th Anniversary YouTube Live Stream:

Disney+ subscribers also have lots of Disney Channel content available to stream at their leisure. Click here to visit the Disney Channel Collection on Disney+.