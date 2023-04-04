Many of your favorite stars are wishing Disney Channel a very happy birthday. They shared a video on their YouTube page celebrating the occasion.
What’s Happening:
- Join your favorite Disney Channel stars from Big City Greens, Phineas and Ferb, ZOMBIES, Descendants, High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls, The Proud Family, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire and more as they bake a birthday cake for the one and only Disney Channel.
Series Include:
- Phineas and Ferb
- DuckTales
- Donald Duck
- Big City Greens
- The Proud Family
- Suga Mama
- The Owl House
- American Dragon Jake Long
- Smart House
- Hannah Montana
- The Ghost and Molly McGee
- Amphibia
- Goof Troop
- Gravity Falls
- The Cheetah Girls
- Halloweentown
- Star Vs the Forces of Evil
- Jessie
- Gargoyles
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Hamster & Gretel
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Darkwing Duck
- Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Descendants
- Camp Rock
- KC Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Shego
- Fish Hooks
- Zombies
- Lizzie McGuire
- That’s So Raven
- Raven’s Home
- High School Musical
- Milo Murphy’s Law
- The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
- The Suite Life on Deck
- Wander Over Yonder
- TaleSpin
- Hailey’s On It
- Bonkers