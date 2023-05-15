Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their June 2023 new additions, including new movies like Flamin’ Hot and Jagged Mind, a series continuation of The Full Monty, Season 2 of FX’s The Bear, and a whole lot more. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.
Hulu Originals
Searching for Soul Food – June 2
“Searching For Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef, Alisa Reynolds, as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.
The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1 – June 5
"The Age of Influence" is a documentary series that examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, the series gives an unfiltered look at the rise and fall of infamous influencers — among them “Swiffer Girl” victim-turned-grifter Danielle Miller, influencer-turned-Ponzi schemer Jay Mazini and fiber diet-feuders Tanya Zuckerbrot and Emily Gellis. Watch the drama unfold as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.
Flamin’ Hot (2023) – June 9
“Flamin' Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop-culture phenomenon.
53rd Annual L.A. Pride Parade: Livestream – June 11
The 53rd annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is back, live from Hollywood! With 150,000 spectators, the parade features hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, surprise celebrity guests and special presentations alongside KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz.
FX's The Full Monty: Complete Season 1 – June 14
Twenty-five years later, we join our original band of Monty men and women in Sheffield for a funny and uplifting story of friendship and community triumphing over adversity. Gaz, Dave and our Northern heroes have settled into a new way of living. Gaz is navigating relationships and escapades with his grown-up police officer son, Nathan, and rebel-teenage daughter, Destiny. Dave and his wife, Jean, now work at the same school and are dealing with some big issues both in and out of the classroom. Lomper and Dennis are married and trying to keep their dwindling, cheekily named Big Baps café afloat. And Horse is simply struggling to make ends meet amidst a crumbling welfare system. Meanwhile, our gentlemanly Gerald plows on in his job at a construction firm. With an entourage of exciting new characters, reconnect and follow the gang in the heartwarming, all-new “The Full Monty.”
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6 – June 15
Now that the dragon secret has been revealed to ICARIS, having rambunctious dragons in town is a big adjustment for everyone, especially Tom as he struggles to maintain peace and live up to his legacy as the Dragon Whisperer. The Riders discover a new Giant Realm that changes their perspective as they meet some of the biggest dragons in the Hidden World. Someone is mining Dragonsite and putting dragons in harm's way and Tom and the Riders have to figure out who it is, and Buzzsaw goes all in, targeting Thunder with his most nefarious plot yet, one that puts our loveable hero dragon's very life in jeopardy.
Jagged Mind (2023) – June 15
When Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend (Shannon Woodward), she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 2 – June 22
Season two of FX’s “The Bear,” the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss- Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.
2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream – June 24
Houston Pride will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Saturday, June 24 in Downtown Houston. The parade, which draws 750,000 spectators annually, will feature more than 150 entries, boasting the color, pageantry and culture of America’s most diverse city. ABC13 Houston’s Erica Simon, Mayra Moreno, Pooja Lodhia and Bob Slovak will host.
Pride Across America: Livestream – June 25
ABC News Live celebrates Pride like never before with “Pride Across America,” hosted by Gio Benitez and Alex Perez. This unprecedented streaming event will feature live anchored coverage from Pride Marches across the country in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.
New On Hulu in June
June 1
- One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season (OWN)
- Vida: Complete Third and Final Season (Starz)
- 3:10 to Yuma | 2007
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011
- Attack The Block | 2011
- Best Night Ever | 2013
- Bewitched | 2005
- Borat | 2006
- Brigsby Bear | 2017
- The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
- Bronson | 2008
- Brother | 2001
- Carnage | 2011
- Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
- Center Stage | 2000
- Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
- Chasing Mavericks | 2011
- The Comebacks | 2006
- The Cookout | 2004
- The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
- The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008
- Delivery Man | 2013
- Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005
- Due Date | 2010
- Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
- From Paris with Love | 2010
- The Girl Next Door | 2004
- The Good Shepherd | 2006
- Goon | 2011
- The Goonies | 1985
- Gridiron Gang | 2006
- Grown Ups | 2010
- Grown Ups 2 | 2013
- Hall Pass | 2011
- Hoffa | 1992
- Idiocracy | 2006
- The International | 2009
- Knight And Day | 2010
- Life Before Her Eyes | 2007
- The Little Hours | 2017
- Man On Wire | 2008
- The Marine | 2006
- The Marine 2 | 2009
- Monster House | 2006
- The Monuments Men | 2014
- Mr. Deeds | 2002
- Mr. Nobody | 2009
- The Newton Boys | 1998
- Notorious | 2009
- One Hour Photo | 2002
- The Oxford Murders | 2008
- Pompeii | 2014
- Predators | 2010
- The Quarry | 2020
- The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013
- The Ringer | 2005
- Rio | 2011
- Role Models | 2008
- Semi-Pro | 2008
- Slackers | 2002
- The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011
- Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002
- St. Elmo's Fire | 1985
- This Means War | 2010
- Three Identical Strangers | 2018
- Tim's Vermeer | 2014
- Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- The Upside | 2017
- Vice | 2018
- What to Expect When You're Expecting | 2012
- Win Win | 2010
- The Wolfpack | 2015
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008
June 2
- Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Christmas with the Campbells | 2022
- The Devil Conspiracy | 2022
- Rubikon | 2022
June 3
- Baby Ruby | 2022
- Keanu | 2016
June 5
- The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
June 6
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
- Stars on Mars: Series Premiere (Fox)
- The Secret Garden | 2020
June 7
- Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
June 8
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere (FX)
- The Amazing Maurice | 2022
June 9
- Flamin' Hot | 2023 (Hulu Original)
- Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022
June 10
- Dune | 2021
June 11
- 53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
June 13
- Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017
- The Little Alien | 2022
June 14
- FX's The Full Monty: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
June 15
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)
- Jagged Mind | 2023 (Hulu Original)
- The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- 6 Days | 2017
- All Good Things | 2010
- Drinking Buddies | 2013
- Nature Calls | 2012
- Please Stand By | 2017
June 16
- The Apology | 2022
- Chevalier | 2023
- Ender's Game | 2013
- Maybe I Do | 2023
June 22
- FX's The Bear: Complete Season 2 (Only on Hulu)
- Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
June 23
- By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
- Infinity Pool | 2023
- Wildflower | 2022
June 24
- 2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
June 25
- Pride Across America: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
- Barbarian | 2022
June 27
- The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
- Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
June 28
- Guns Akimbo | 2020
June 29
- Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere (Freeform)
June 30
- The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere (Hotstar Specials)
- Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
- Burial | 2022
- The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
- Linoleum | 2022
Leaving Hulu in June
June 4
- Stronger | 2017
June 11
- Dunkirk | 2017
June 13
- Higher Power | 2018
June 14
- 2 Days In New York | 2012
- Alan Partridge | 2013
- Freakonomics | 2010
- I Give It A Year | 2013
June 18
- My Little Pony | 2017
June 19
- Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
June 23
- The Meg | 2018
June 25
- Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
June 28
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- Monsters and Men | 2018
June 30
- The ABCs Of Death | 2012
- The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014
- Adam | 2009
- American Psycho | 2000
- Anonymous | 2011
- Armored | 2009
- Baby Mama | 2008
- Bad Milo! | 2013
- Because Of Winn-Dixie | 2005
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Beverly Hills Ninja | 1997
- Boys on the Side | 1995
- Bridesmaids | 2011
- The Brothers | 2001
- CHiPS | 2017
- Clash Of The Titans | 2010
- Copycat | 1995
- Courage Under Fire | 1996
- Date Night | 2010
- The Diary of a Teenage Girl | 2015
- Dredd | 2012
- The Fan | 1996
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father Of The Bride Part Ii | 1995
- The Forgotten | 2004
- Glee the 3D Concert Movie | 2011
- Glory | 1989
- Hacksaw Ridge | 2016
- Haywire | 2012
- High Fidelity | 2000
- Hitman | 2007
- Honeymoon | 2014
- Horrible Bosses | 2011
- I Saw The Devil | 2010
- It | 2017
- Jack And Diane | 2012
- Joe Somebody | 2001
- John Tucker Must Die | 2006
- The Lady in the Van | 2016
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen | 2003
- Lincoln | 2012
- Made in America | 1993
- Marrowbone | 2017
- Mission To Mars | 2000
- Moulin Rouge! | 2001
- Mr. Popper's Penguins | 2011
- The Negotiator | 1998
- Prom Night | 2008
- Prometheus | 2011
- The Proposal | 2009
- Que Pena Tu Vida | 2016
- Rampage | 2018
- Revenge of the Nerds | 1984
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise | 1987
- Righteous Kill | 2008
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
- Runaway Jury | 2003
- Satanic | 2016
- The Secret Life of Bees | 2008
- Selena | 1997
- Sixteen Candles | 1984
- Splinter | 2008
- Te Presento A Laura | 2010
- Think Like a Man | 2012
- Tyrel | 2018
- V/H/S | 2012
- V/H/S 2 | 2013
- V/H/S: Viral | 2014
- Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010
- We Own the Night | 2007
- The Wife | 2018
- What to Expect When You're Expecting | 2012
- XX | 2017
