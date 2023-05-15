Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their June 2023 new additions, including new movies like Flamin’ Hot and Jagged Mind, a series continuation of The Full Monty, Season 2 of FX’s The Bear, and a whole lot more. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Searching for Soul Food – June 2

“Searching For Soul Food” follows rock star celebrity chef, Alisa Reynolds, as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1 – June 5

"The Age of Influence" is a documentary series that examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, the series gives an unfiltered look at the rise and fall of infamous influencers — among them “Swiffer Girl” victim-turned-grifter Danielle Miller, influencer-turned-Ponzi schemer Jay Mazini and fiber diet-feuders Tanya Zuckerbrot and Emily Gellis. Watch the drama unfold as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.

Flamin’ Hot (2023) – June 9

“Flamin' Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop-culture phenomenon.

53rd Annual L.A. Pride Parade: Livestream – June 11

The 53rd annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is back, live from Hollywood! With 150,000 spectators, the parade features hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, surprise celebrity guests and special presentations alongside KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero and Eric Resendiz.

FX's The Full Monty: Complete Season 1 – June 14

Twenty-five years later, we join our original band of Monty men and women in Sheffield for a funny and uplifting story of friendship and community triumphing over adversity. Gaz, Dave and our Northern heroes have settled into a new way of living. Gaz is navigating relationships and escapades with his grown-up police officer son, Nathan, and rebel-teenage daughter, Destiny. Dave and his wife, Jean, now work at the same school and are dealing with some big issues both in and out of the classroom. Lomper and Dennis are married and trying to keep their dwindling, cheekily named Big Baps café afloat. And Horse is simply struggling to make ends meet amidst a crumbling welfare system. Meanwhile, our gentlemanly Gerald plows on in his job at a construction firm. With an entourage of exciting new characters, reconnect and follow the gang in the heartwarming, all-new “The Full Monty.”

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6 – June 15

Now that the dragon secret has been revealed to ICARIS, having rambunctious dragons in town is a big adjustment for everyone, especially Tom as he struggles to maintain peace and live up to his legacy as the Dragon Whisperer. The Riders discover a new Giant Realm that changes their perspective as they meet some of the biggest dragons in the Hidden World. Someone is mining Dragonsite and putting dragons in harm's way and Tom and the Riders have to figure out who it is, and Buzzsaw goes all in, targeting Thunder with his most nefarious plot yet, one that puts our loveable hero dragon's very life in jeopardy.

Jagged Mind (2023) – June 15

When Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend (Shannon Woodward), she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she’s living the same moments of her life over and over.

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 2 – June 22

Season two of FX’s “The Bear,” the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss- Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream – June 24

Houston Pride will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Saturday, June 24 in Downtown Houston. The parade, which draws 750,000 spectators annually, will feature more than 150 entries, boasting the color, pageantry and culture of America’s most diverse city. ABC13 Houston’s Erica Simon, Mayra Moreno, Pooja Lodhia and Bob Slovak will host.

Pride Across America: Livestream – June 25

ABC News Live celebrates Pride like never before with “Pride Across America,” hosted by Gio Benitez and Alex Perez. This unprecedented streaming event will feature live anchored coverage from Pride Marches across the country in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

New On Hulu in June

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season (OWN)

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season (Starz)

3:10 to Yuma | 2007

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter | 2011

Attack The Block | 2011

Best Night Ever | 2013

Bewitched | 2005

Borat | 2006

Brigsby Bear | 2017

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000

Bronson | 2008

Brother | 2001

Carnage | 2011

Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012

Center Stage | 2000

Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008

Chasing Mavericks | 2011

The Comebacks | 2006

The Cookout | 2004

The Day After Tomorrow | 2004

The Day The Earth Stood Still | 2008

Delivery Man | 2013

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005

Due Date | 2010

Freddy Got Fingered | 2001

From Paris with Love | 2010

The Girl Next Door | 2004

The Good Shepherd | 2006

Goon | 2011

The Goonies | 1985

Gridiron Gang | 2006

Grown Ups | 2010

Grown Ups 2 | 2013

Hall Pass | 2011

Hoffa | 1992

Idiocracy | 2006

The International | 2009

Knight And Day | 2010

Life Before Her Eyes | 2007

The Little Hours | 2017

Man On Wire | 2008

The Marine | 2006

The Marine 2 | 2009

Monster House | 2006

The Monuments Men | 2014

Mr. Deeds | 2002

Mr. Nobody | 2009

The Newton Boys | 1998

Notorious | 2009

One Hour Photo | 2002

The Oxford Murders | 2008

Pompeii | 2014

Predators | 2010

The Quarry | 2020

The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013

The Ringer | 2005

Rio | 2011

Role Models | 2008

Semi-Pro | 2008

Slackers | 2002

The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron | 2002

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

This Means War | 2010

Three Identical Strangers | 2018

Tim's Vermeer | 2014

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil | 2010

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie | 1997

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

The Upside | 2017

Vice | 2018

What to Expect When You're Expecting | 2012

Win Win | 2010

The Wolfpack | 2015

The X-Files: I Want to Believe | 2008

June 2

Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Christmas with the Campbells | 2022

The Devil Conspiracy | 2022

Rubikon | 2022

June 3

Baby Ruby | 2022

Keanu | 2016

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Cruel Summer Freeform

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Secret Garden | 2020

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

June 8

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The Amazing Maurice | 2022

June 9

Flamin' Hot | 2023 (Hulu Original)

Murder at Yellowstone City | 2022

June 10

Dune | 2021

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre | 2017

The Little Alien | 2022

June 14

FX's The Full Monty: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

Jagged Mind | 2023 (Hulu Original)

The Wonder Years

6 Days | 2017

All Good Things | 2010

Drinking Buddies | 2013

Nature Calls | 2012

Please Stand By | 2017

June 16

The Apology | 2022

Chevalier | 2023

Ender's Game | 2013

Maybe I Do | 2023

June 22

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 2 (Only on Hulu)

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Infinity Pool | 2023

Wildflower | 2022

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

Barbarian | 2022

June 27

The Bachelor

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

June 28

Guns Akimbo | 2020

June 29

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere (Hotstar Specials)

Generation Gap

Press Your Luck

Burial | 2022

The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014

Linoleum | 2022

Leaving Hulu in June

June 4

Stronger | 2017

June 11

Dunkirk | 2017

June 13

Higher Power | 2018

June 14

2 Days In New York | 2012

Alan Partridge | 2013

Freakonomics | 2010

I Give It A Year | 2013

June 18

My Little Pony | 2017

June 19

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017

June 23

The Meg | 2018

June 25

Blade Runner 2049 | 2017

June 28

Death on the Nile

Monsters and Men | 2018

June 30

The ABCs Of Death | 2012

The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014

Adam | 2009

American Psycho | 2000

Anonymous | 2011

Armored | 2009

Baby Mama | 2008

Bad Milo! | 2013

Because Of Winn-Dixie | 2005

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Beverly Hills Ninja | 1997

Boys on the Side | 1995

Bridesmaids | 2011

The Brothers | 2001

CHiPS | 2017

Clash Of The Titans | 2010

Copycat | 1995

Courage Under Fire | 1996

Date Night | 2010

The Diary of a Teenage Girl | 2015

Dredd | 2012

The Fan | 1996

Father of the Bride | 1991

Father Of The Bride Part Ii | 1995

The Forgotten | 2004

Glee the 3D Concert Movie | 2011

Glory | 1989

Hacksaw Ridge | 2016

Haywire | 2012

High Fidelity

Hitman | 2007

Honeymoon | 2014

Horrible Bosses | 2011

I Saw The Devil | 2010

It | 2017

Jack And Diane | 2012

Joe Somebody | 2001

John Tucker Must Die | 2006

The Lady in the Van | 2016

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen | 2003

Lincoln | 2012

Made in America | 1993

Marrowbone | 2017

Mission To Mars | 2000

Moulin Rouge! | 2001

Mr. Popper's Penguins | 2011

The Negotiator | 1998

Prom Night | 2008

Prometheus | 2011

The Proposal | 2009

Que Pena Tu Vida | 2016

Rampage | 2018

Revenge of the Nerds | 1984

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise | 1987

Righteous Kill | 2008

Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011

Runaway Jury | 2003

Satanic | 2016

The Secret Life of Bees | 2008

Selena | 1997

Sixteen Candles | 1984

Splinter | 2008

Te Presento A Laura | 2010

Think Like a Man | 2012

Tyrel | 2018

V/H/S | 2012

V/H/S 2 | 2013

V/H/S: Viral | 2014

Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010

We Own the Night | 2007

The Wife | 2018

What to Expect When You're Expecting | 2012

XX | 2017

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.